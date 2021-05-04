AMD RDNA 3, Navi 31 GPU Features Leaked; Most Powerful GPU From Red Team? News oi-Vivek

AMD's next generation of graphics cards are likely to offer a huge performance boost over the current RX 6000 series. According to the latest leak, the flagship Navi 31 GPU is expected to be the most powerful graphics card from Red Team, and here are the reasons for the same.

The upcoming Navi 31 GPU from AMD will be based on RDNA 3 (GFX11) GPU IP, which will dethrone the current Navi 21 GPU on the RX 6000 series of GPUs. The next-gen AMD GPU is expected to feature a dual chiplet design, with a single chipset consisting of 80 compute units. It is also said that the Navi 31 GPU will be 2.5x faster than the current Navi 21 GPU.

Some leaks also suggest that the Navi 31 GPU would be 3x faster than the Navi 21 GPU. To get a clear picture of this, we have to wait till the official announcement. And one might have to wait till late 2022 or even early 2023 to see GPUs with Navi 31 architecture in action. Nonetheless, AMD is going to make some great GPUs, going head-to-head with NVIDIA while leaving no stones unturned.

When compared to the Navi 21 GPU, which has a single chip with 80 compute units and 5120 stream processors, the dual-chiplet Navi 31 GPU is also expected to offer 80 compute units along with 5120 stream processors for each chip, offering a total of 10,240 stream processors.

The Navi 21 GPU is based on 7nm architecture, while the Navi 31 is expected to be based on more efficient 5nm architecture, making it the first mainstream desktop-class GPU to use a 5nm node. This will significantly reduce the power consumption, especially considering the increased compute cores and stream processors.

The Navi 31 is said to be 15 percent faster while consuming 30 percent less power when compared to its predecessor, so, the TDP of the GPU might not increase a lot. RDNA3 or the Navi 3X GPU will of course support features like real-time ray tracing and machine learning capabilities, and these tasks will be handled by low-precision ops.

