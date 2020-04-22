AMD Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 3300x Super Efficient CPUs Based On Zen2 Architecture Launched

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Features

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 comes with a retail price of $99, which makes it one of the most affordable quad-core CPU with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.9GHz with 18MB of the cache.

As per the benchmarks, the Ryzen 3 3100 outperforms the Intel Core i3-9100 and the Ryzen 3 2300X on platforms like 7zip, PCMark10, 3DMark TimeSpy, and Cinebench. Even with gaming, the Ryzen 3 3100 offers significantly higher performance when compared to the Intel Core i3-9100, which costs $134 on titles like GTA V, The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, and PUBG.

It has 16MB cache and 65W TDP, which makes it energy efficient. It uses PCIe 4.0 lanes for NVMe and graphics card, ensuring higher bandwidth data transfer when compared to CPUs with PCIe 3.0 tech. The CPU is also compatible with the AMD B550 chipset, which offers up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes (16 + 4 + 4) along with support for USB 3.2 Gen2 and dual graphics card support.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300x Features

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300x is also a four-core, eight-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz. Just like the Ryzen 3 3100, it also offers 18MB of cache along with and a TDP o 65W and comes with a retail price of $120.

When it comes to real-life performance, the Ryzen 3 3300x outperforms the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400, which retails for $185 on benchmarks, professional tools, and gaming. On some titles like Far Cry 5 and GTA V, the Ryzen 3 3300x even outperforms the 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7700K, which was launched for $799.

AMD Ryzen 3 3300x Is Not An Overclocked Ryzen 3 3100

By looking at the specifications, it might seem like the AMD Ryzen 3 3300x is an overclocked Ryzen 3100 but in reality, it is not. The Ryzen 3 3300x has all four cores on a single CCX (CPU core complex) inside a CCD (core chiplet die) with 4 + 0 configuration, whereas the Ryzen 3 3100 has dual CCX with two cores for every CCD with 2 + 2 configurations.

Having all four cores on a single CCX will help the Ryzen 3 3300x to have less core-to-core latency when compared to the Ryzen 3 3100 and 16MB L3 cache will be available for all cores, whereas the L3 cache on Ryzen 3 3100 is split into 8MB for each CCX. In the real world, this translates to higher performance while gaming and running intensive apps.