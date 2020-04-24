AMD Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3 3300x Super Efficient CPUs Based On Zen2 Architecture Announced News oi-Vivek

AMD's Zen2 desktop CPU lineup has got two new additions -- the AMD Ryzen 3100 and AMD Ryzen 3300x. Both CPUs offer a four-core, eight-thread design with support for PCIe Gen 4.0 with lower TDP compared to the competition.

These CPUs are made for the entry-level market and they are also capable of handling gaming, as they offer higher boost clock speeds. These processors will be the go-to option for those, who want to build a gaming PC under Rs. 50,000 and here are the details.

AMD Ryzen 3 3100, Ryzen 3300x Features

The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 comes with a retail price of $99, which makes it one of the most affordable quad-core CPU with a base clock speed of 3.6GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.9GHz with 18MB of the cache. The company claims that the Ryzen 3 3100 offers up to 20 percent more gaming performance and 75 percent more creator performance compared to the competition.

It has 16MB cache and 65W TDP, which makes it energy efficient. It uses PCIe 4.0 lanes for NVMe and graphics card, ensuring higher bandwidth data transfer when compared to CPUs with PCIe 3.0 tech. The CPU is also compatible with the AMD B550 chipset, which offers PCIe 4.0 lanes along with support for USB 3.2 Gen2 and dual graphics card support.

The AMD Ryzen 3 3300x is also a four-core, eight-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.8GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.3GHz. Just like the Ryzen 3 3100, it also offers 18MB of cache along with and a TDP o 65W and comes with a retail price of $120.

