AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Might Soon Get A Price Cut

Intel has always been known for making flagship gaming CPUs. However, with the release of Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD claimed that it finally has the world's most powerful gaming CPU. We recently reviewed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and we could prove the AMD's claim.

In our full review of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, we said that it is currently one of the best gaming processors in the market. However, it is slightly on the expensive side and costs more than the Intel Core i9-12900K. This might change soon, as AMD is likely to decrease the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the coming days.

Reason For Price Cut?

AMD is all set to launch the new series of Zen 4 CPUs on the 15th of September. These Zen4 CPUs will be faster and more efficient than the Zen 3 CPUs, including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. To make the 3D-cache-enabled Zen 3-based CPU look more appealing, AMD is said to reduce the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs based on Zen4 architecture are expected to offer better gaming performance along with higher clock speeds for improved single-threaded performance, and the increased core count should help these CPUs deliver better multi-threaded performance on tasks like 3D rendering.

I heard the price of the 5800X3D will be reduced next month.I think the ZEN4 gaming perf will be amazing. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) August 10, 2022

How Much Do Ryzen 7 5800X 3D Costs In India?

As of now, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is available in India for around Rs. 43,000. The company is expected to reduce the price of the CPU by 30 percent, which should bring down the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D to Rs. 35,000, which makes this CPU a very appealing product for users who plan to build a high-performance gaming PC in India and across the world.

