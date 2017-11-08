AMD Ryzen is the latest series for processors for enterprise workload in India

AMD showcased its new line of products today in the country's capital. The latest product from one of the most competitive desktop processor manufacturer AMD is the Ryzen PRO processor which has been developed to meet the challenging demands of enterprise workload. The commercially-focused new desktop processors are now available in India from the world's largest commercial PC suppliers including Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

Matthew Zielinski, Corporate Vice President, World Wide MNC Sales, AMD stated at the launch "There is a growing demand for high performance, secure commercial PC's from government and private sector enterprises in India as they undertake their digital transformation journeys. We are best positioned to meet this requirement with the Ryzen PRO powered systems. The processor has built-in security to protect organization data and unmatched performance to handle intensive workloads in data-rich set-ups. It's also system ready as businesses move to Windows 10 in the coming months."

Vinay Sinha, Director, Enterprise Business, Asia Pacific & Japan said,"India is AMD's leading market in APAC. We have received strong support from our OEM partners and System Integrators to make available exciting designs that offer high-performance productivity PC's."

AMD claims that the Ryzen PRO desktop processor is the first-ever 8-core, 16-thread CPU for commercial-grade PCs. AMD also claims that the 'Zen' core in every Ryzen PRO processor provides up to 52 percent improvement in computing capability over the previous generation.

AMD also claims that the Ryzen 7 PRO 1700 offers up to 62 percent more multi-threaded performance as compared to its competitors.