Apple iMac With M1 Chip And Other Improvements Goes Official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the Spring Loaded event, Apple unveiled the next-generation iMac powered by the company's M1 chip. The new model features a redesigned chassis and comes with a 1080p 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, Touch ID, FaceTime HD camera and Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports among other highlights.

The redesigned Apple iMac has been launched after many years featuring a thin side profile, a new women 2-meter, long and color-matched cable that can attach magnetically and slimmer bezels.

Apple iMac Details

Apple iMac bestows a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a maximum brightness of 500 nits and a P3 color gamut. It supports the company's True Tone technology and is covered in an anti-reflective coating to ensure greater comfort as well as readability.

On the hardware front, the iMac makes use of Apple's M1 chip along with an 8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU. There is 8GB of unified memory and 16-core Apple Neural Engine. Notably, these aspects ensure significant improvements in the performance as compared to the previous generation iMac. When it comes to ports, the iMac features up to four USB Type-C ports along with two Thunderbolt ports.

The iMac's webcam comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, which is touted to be the best even webcam used in a Mac. This camera makes use of a dedicated ISP within the M1 that enables improved low-light and high-quality video recording performance. In addition, there are three microphone arrays to ensure clearer voice recordings and calls.

Furthermore, there is a Magic Keyboard, which features a dedicated Touch ID sensor onboard. Apple lets buyers have color-matched accessories including Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse along with the iMac.

Price And Availability

The new 24-inch Apple iMac comes in a slew of color options including blue, silver, pink, purple, orange, yellow, silver, and green. It is available for pre-order on Apple.com and will go on sale from April 30 via authorized resellers in the country. The shipping of the new iMac will debut from the second week of May.

When it comes to pricing, the Apple iMac with M1 chip comes in three variants. The variant with 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB storage and Magic Keyboard is priced at Rs. 1,19,900. The mid-variant with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB storage, Gigabit Ethernet and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at Rs. 1,39,900. Finally, the third variant with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB storage, Gigabit Ethernet, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is priced at Rs. 1,59,900.

Best Mobiles in India