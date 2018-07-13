Apple launches 2018 MacBook Pro with faster processor and quieter keyboard

Apple has launched its most awaited 2018 editions of MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch models with Touch Bar. Both the laptops come with 8th-generation Intel Core processors. The 15-inch model comes with 6-core that promises 70 percent faster performance and quad-core on the 13-inch model which claims two times faster performance than its previous generation. With the new upgrades and feature the company plans to make the MacBook more ideal for professional and content creators.

With the 2018 editions of MacBook Pro, Apple also allow users to add 2TB SSD on the 13-inch model, and 4TB SSD on the 15-inch variant. Moreover, there is an option of adding 32GB of memory on the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

In India, Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 15-inch MacBook Pro will come with a price tag of Rs 149,990 and Rs 199,990 respectively. Both laptops will go on sale through Apple authorized resellers later this month.

Both the MacBook models come with Retina displays which features 500nits of brightness and support for the P3 wide color gamut. The laptops also support True Tone technology which delivers a more natural viewing experience.

Apple has updated the most controversial MacBook keyboard with its third-generation keyboard, and also introduces a new Apple T2 chip for added security. With the help of T2 chip, the company will be able to enhance the security system with support for secure boot and on-the-fly-encrypted storage. In addition, Apple also brings "Hey Siri" which allow users to call up Siri using voice command.

Apple has also introduced a new leather sleeve for the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models. The new sleeve comes in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue and, for the first time, Black color option. It comes with a price tag of $179 (Rs 12,260 approx). The leather sleeves have soft microfibre lining for extra protection.

The new MacBook Pro is also part of Apple's Back to School promotion starting today and available to college students, their parents, faculty and staff through the Apple Education Store. The promotion includes a pair of qualifying Beats headphones with the purchase of any eligible Mac or iPad Pro for college, as well as education pricing on Mac, iPad Pro, AppleCare, select accessories and more.

