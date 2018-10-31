Apple Mac Mini officially launched with up to 64 GB RAM: Price starts at Rs 75,900

Apple Mac Mini price and availability

The Apple Mac Mini will be available in either 4/6 core processor with up to 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage. The Man Mini will be available in India from the 7th of November for the starting price of Rs 75,900. The base variant comes with 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage.

Apple Mac Mini unique features

New and improved design

Up to 64 GB of RAM

Up to 2 TB of storage

T2 security chip

I/O ports

Apple Mac Mini specifications

The Apple Mac Mini will be powered by the 8th gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor with up to 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage. Just like the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, a user cannot upgrade either the RAM or the storage on the Apple Mac Mini.

The Mac Mini also comes with a T2 security chip to protect the data stored the hard disk. As this is a compact machine, Apple has redesigned the thermal solution on the Mac Mini. The Mac Mini can be hooked up with any monitor with either a display port or an HDMI port.

With respect to I/O, the Mac Mini comes with a full-sized HDMI port, 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB type-A ports, and a 10 Gigabit LAN port. Just like the latest Apple MacBook Pro, the Mac Mini ships with macOS Mojave and will be updated to future macOS for free of cost at least for the next four years.