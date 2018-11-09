ENGLISH

Apple MacBook Air's iFixit teardown reveals interesting details

=iFixit teardown of the Apple MacBook Air gives us a peek into the computing solution.

    You know how this works -- a new device is launched and iFixit rips it apart. Apple recently launched the latest iteration of the MacBook Air, and iFixit is here with the teardown giving us a peek into what Apple has done with its latest computing solution. 

    Apple MacBook Air's iFixit teardown reveals interesting details

    The teardown shows Apple's butterfly keyboard setup with a silicone gasket that reduces noise. It shows a battery cell that can be replaced without having to change the laptop's top casing with the keyboard and trackpad.

    The teardown shows parts like ports, speakers, fans with a more modular design. This is actually good for the DIY crowd, as it encourages a quick turnaround prospect for people who accidentally drop off a machine for a quick repair.

    As of now, it's all about getting a look at the parts that make up its light design, and specifications like the 49.9 Wh battery that falls somewhere between the Dell XPS 13 and the Surface Laptop 2.
    Besides, iFixit also tore down the new iPhone XS and XS Max. At first, the new phones seem reminiscent of its precursor. But, it's the inside where the new phones diverge with an unusual design.

    The teardown shows that both the new phones have an added antenna band placed at the bottom on both devices near the lightning port. These devices offer 32 percent larger wide angle sensor and increased pixel size for the rear camera. They come with an extended logic board and a bigger taptic engine.

    Apple has been always known for bringing the most disruptive technologies to its iPhones. The company has also been reported to improve the FaceID technology. The new FaceID is said to offer more powerful flood illuminator, reports MacRumors.

    The new feature will offer better facial recognition by decreasing the impact of invisible light from the surroundings. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added that the new FaceID sensors will be incorporated in all 2019 iPhone models.

    Friday, November 9, 2018, 17:43 [IST]
