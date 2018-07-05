ENGLISH

Apple MacBook Pro 2018 with Core i7 Coffee Lack CPU surfaces in benchmarks

Apple seems to be getting ready for launching a new revamped MacBook Pro later this year. The upcoming MacBook model was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark test.

    According to the listing, the model is MacBook Pro 15.2 powered by Intel Core i7-8559U Coffee Lake CPU.

    Apple MacBook Pro 2018 surfaced with Core i7 Coffee Lack CPU

    The CPU is yet to be shipped on any product, but the listing hints that this model might be an update to Apple's MacBook Pro line. According to the Geekbench benchmark, the chipset equipped in the model is a quad-core CPU that has a 2.7GHz base frequency along with a turbo boost up to 4.5GHz.
    Apple usually launches the new model at the end of the year, and this time we can also expect to see a low-cost Apple MacBook Air model as well. The MacBook Air model will come with a 13-inch Retina display.

    MacBook Pro line-up is definitely due, but we haven't heard a lot about the next-gen model. However, if the scores and details of Geekbench are legitimate then we can expect a powerful CPU upgrade. According to the listing, the MacBook model comes with an 8MB L3 cache and Iris Plus integrated graphics.

    The Geekbench listing also suggests that the company is sticking with LPDDR3 RAM and not upgrading the RAM. But this also means that there is a possibility of 32GB RAM upgrade option. The benchmark reveals a 16GB of onboard RAM.

    The upcoming MacBook Pro will run on macOS 10.13.6 the one which is currently being seeded to the developers. The benchmark reports macOS 10.13.6 build 17G2110, which is around the same build number as the beta 5 released to developers on June 4.

    Apple might launch the updated MacBook Pro before the Mojave public release which is expected to be late September. However, it is not a very long wait, so we can expect some more details about the MacBook Pro in the coming weeks.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
