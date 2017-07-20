Apple rolls out macOS Sierra 10.12.6 for MacBook and iMac users

Apple has released the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 for its MacBooks and iMacs. macOS Sierra rolled out in September 2016 and this is the sixth update Apple has released for the operating system. It has been two months since Apple introduced the last update i.e. macOS Sierra 10.12.5. The last update fixed an issue with headphone connectivity while enhancing the Mac App Store compatibility.

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is compatible with all the devices that support the previous versions of the OS which are:

MacBook (Late 2009 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 or newer)

MacBook Air (Late 2010 or newer)

Mac mini (Mid 2010 or newer)

iMac (Late 2009 or newer)

Mac Pro (Mid 2010 or newer)

macOS Sierra 10.12.6 does not introduce any bug fixes or additional features. The update rather focuses on security improvements along with other compatibility enhancements.

Like previous updates, macOS Sierra 10.12.6 is a free upgrade for users who resort to the aforementioned Macs. The update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store using software update function.

It is being speculated that this might be the last update for macOS Sierra 10.12.6 since there is not a lot of time left before Apple rolls out the macOS High Sierra and certainly developers at Cupertino need to fix their focus on the upcoming update. macOS High Sierra was showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) on June 5 and will be released early in 2018.

Apple promises that macOS High Sierra will be the most sophisticated and advanced macOS ever.