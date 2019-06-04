Apple’s New Mac Pro Uses AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPU For Heavy-Duty Tasks

AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs

More than the new design, we are intrigued by the new AMD GPU that supplies the raw power to heavy duty machine. The all-new Mac Pro is backed by the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs, which is built on the 7-nanometer architecture of the Radeon VII.

The setup is claimed to provide landmark levels of graphics performance to manage power-intensive tasks and rendering jobs including 8K video, video effects, and other high-end content creation workloads. The new AMD GPUs can tackle complex edits, color correction and visual effects in demanding 8K workflows.

AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs harness power from the 7nm AMD Radeon Vega family GPUs. Apple's website mentions that the new AMD Radeon Pro Vega II is the world's most powerful graphics card. For double the graphics performance, memory, and memory bandwidth, two Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs are combined to create the Vega II Duo. The graphical units are capable to handle two 6K displays at a time. The two GPUs are connected through the Infinity Fabric Link, which allows data transfer up to 5x faster between the GPUs.

Key Capabilities And Features of Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs

The system provides up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance and up to 28 TFLOPS of half-precision floating-point (FP16) performance. The AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs are optimized for powering demanding professional applications.

Leading-edge compute performance - Up to 14 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point (FP32) performance, and up to 28 TFLOPS of half-precision floating-point (FP16) performance

Support for Infinity Fabric Link GPU interconnect technology - GPU-to-GPU communications up to 5X faster than PCIe Gen 3 interconnect speeds with up to 84GB/s per direction low-latency peer-to-peer memory access.

Ultra-fast 32GB HBM2 memory - Delivering 1TB/s memory bandwidth, HBM2 memory provides the memory capacity and data transfer speeds required by today's high-resolution, multi-display setups, 8K video and other demanding content creation workloads.

DaVinci Resolve For Faster Color Correction And Editing

AMD Claims that the Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs enable the new Mac Pro to deliver the computational horsepower and memory bandwidth to power ultra-high screen resolutions. This helps to dramatically accelerate compute and content creation workloads, enabling creative professionals to focus on unleashing their creativity and delivering amazing results.

AMD's GPU also helps the new Mac Pro machine accelerate workflows that rely on DaVinci Resolve for faster color correction and editing. This will help creative professionals to work with 8K video footage combined with various filters. If your job demands that much of power, the new Mac Pro powered by the new AMD graphic chip simply ticks all the boxes. Notably, AMD hasn't mentioned anything about the pricing of the new GPUs.

Apple Mac Pro- Superfast ECC Memory And 12 Physical DIMM Slots

The new Mac Pro has raised the bar in the computing department. As Apple claims, the new Mac Pro is capable enough of production rendering to playing hundreds of virtual instruments to simulating an iOS app on multiple devices at once. The new machine is backed by the highest number of cores- 28 in total from the Intel Xeon processor family.

In addition, Apple has added large L2 and shared L3 caches and 64 PCI Express lanes to provide massive bandwidth in and out of the processor. As far as memory is concerned, six channels of superfast ECC memory and 12 physical DIMM slots are provided in the new Mac Pro to allow up to 1.5TB of memory bandwidth.