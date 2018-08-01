ASUS announces AMD B450 series motherboards

ASUS has announced that the ROG Strix, Prime and TUF Gaming series motherboards built on the AMD B450 chipset and supporting the AMD Ryzen processors are now available. AMD's Ryzen platform offers a desktop computer experience with multithreaded horsepower plus accessible overclocking and gaming prowess.

Earlier this year AMD launched the second-generation Ryzen family with the updated X470 chipset. Now, AMD is launching the B450 chipset for a new generation of affordable motherboards. The B450 is streamlined for straightforward builds and smaller form factors, and ASUS has a complete collection available now. ROG Strix B450-I and B450-F Gaming for serious gamers, TUF B450-Plus and B450M-Plus Gaming focus on essentials and durability, and Prime B450-Plus, B450M-A, and B450M-K put a more professional face on the platform.

The latest ROG Strix X470-I Gaming and ROG Strix X470-F Gaming motherboards bring the enhanced features and functionality users expect to both mini-ITX and full-size ATX form factors. Both motherboards feature predominantly blacked-out designs inscribed with cyber-text patterns that match other recent ROG hardware.

While ROG Strix B450-I Gaming has the right ingredients for small integrated graphics builds. The two-DIMM setup combines with exclusive ASUS DRAM OC Profiles to drive memory up to DDR4-3600 or beyond. The B450-I adds dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi that provides cable-free connectivity. Storage and sound share the stage in ROG Strix B450-I Gaming, whose M.2 Audio Combo card stacks components vertically to compensate for the compact Mini-ITX footprint.

ROG Strix B450-F Gaming stretches across a larger area with more expansion capacity for well-balanced builds. With comprehensive cooling, customization and connectivity options, dual PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots, improved DDR4 memory stability, Aura Sync and much more, this motherboard delivers excellent performance with room left in the budget for accompanying hardware. ROG Strix B450-F Gaming offers guided performance tuning and optimization via intuitive ROG software.

For B450, ASUS created the TUF B450-Plus Gaming and TUF B450M-Plus Gaming motherboards based on ATX and micro-ATX form factors. They share the same basic specs, with support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, dual graphics cards in CrossFireX, 8-channel HD audio with DTS, and extensive connectivity options.

ASUS B450 based motherboards are available worldwide through major resellers starting on July 31, 2018. The PRIME-B450M-A is priced at Rs 6,975, while the PRIME-B450M-K will be selling for Rs 6,310. The TUF B 450M PLUS Gaming will cost Rs 7,200, and the STRIX-B450-F-Gaming is priced at Rs 9,630.