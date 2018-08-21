ASUS announces ROG Strix, Turbo, and Dual versions of GeForce graphics cards

ASUS has announced the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, ASUS Dual, and ASUS Turbo graphics cards based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 GPUs. They feature support for high-speed GDDR6 memory and VirtualLink for quick, single-cable connections for next-generation VR headsets.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs have reinvented graphics and set a new bar for performance. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform, the new graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

This is not only a whole new way to experience games-this is the ultimate PC gaming experience. The new GPUs were unveiled at a special NVIDIA two-day event called the "GeForce Gaming Celebration" which kicked off tonight at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany ahead of Gamescom 2018.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 keep Turing cool with brand-new Axial-tech fans that implement the latest ROG innovations, including a reduced-size fan hub to allow for longer blades and a barrier ring that increases structural integrity and downward air pressure through the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080's heatsink array. The new design allows Axial-tech fans to shift more air without increasing noise levels.

Auto-Extreme Technology

All ROG Strix graphics cards are produced using Auto-Extreme Technology, an automated manufacturing process that sets new standards in the industry. Traditionally, soldering of through-hole and surface-mounted components needs to be performed in separate stages. Auto-Extreme Technology allows all soldering to be completed in a single pass, reducing thermal strain on components and avoiding the use of harsh cleaning chemicals. The end result is a less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption, and a more reliable product.

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 graphics cards feature patented Wing-blade fans. This technology trickled down to Dual cards from the ROG Strix series and boasts higher air pressure, reduced noise levels and IP5X certified dust resistance. For those who love silence, the fan controllers also support a 0dB fan stop mode.

2.7-Slot Design

The latest ROG Strix and Dual cards adopt a 2.7-slot footprint to accommodate a larger heatsink because bigger is better. The overall surface area of the cooling array is 20% larger for the ROG Strix cards and more than 50% larger for the Dual cards compared to previous-generation designs. The improved heat dissipation provides more overclocking headroom for enthusiasts and an amazing plug-and-play experience by allowing lower fan speeds while gaming.

ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080

The ASUS Turbo GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 are designed from the ground up for systems with multiple GPUs or other airflow-restricting scenarios by incorporating a host of subtle design optimizations that improve airflow through the shroud and increase reliability. Upgrades include an 80mm IP5X dual-ball bearing fan and a new shroud design that allows more air to flow into the cooler, even when it's pressed against a glass chassis panel or another graphics card.

Availability

The following models will be available for pre-order from August 20th, 2018 in select countries, from authorized retailers around the world.

Pre-order models:

Dual GeForce RTX 2080 TI OC Edition

Turbo GeForce RTX 2080 TI

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition

Dual GeForce RTX 2080 OC Edition