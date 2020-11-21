Asus Chromebox 4 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processor Launched: Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Mini PCs have become increasingly popular for their compact form factor packed with powerful features. The latest addition is the Asus Chromebox 4, a new mini PC with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor. Unlike its predecessor, the Asus Chromebox 4 has several new features internally, including Wi-Fi 6, Google Play support, and more.

Asus Chromebox 4 Features

The design aspect of the Asus Chromebox 4 is largely similar to the Asus Chromebox 3, including the weight of 1KG. However, the features have been upgraded in the latest mini PC, which now includes up to three 4K displays. Asus has packed several USB ports - where there are two USB 3.1 ports, up to three USB 3.1, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, two HDMI ports, and one LAN (RJ45) port at the back.

Since it includes a Type-C port, one can also use it for USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort. The Chromebox 4 also includes a VESA mount embedded in a screw-in rubber barrier, which can be attached to a monitor for a complete PC experience. One can also find an audio jack and a DC-in port for power. Asus has also included a Kensington Lock for physical security.

Asus Chromebox 4 Specifications

The Asus Chromebox 4 packs a powerful processor with several options for users, starting from the Intel Celeron-5205U and go up to the Intel Core i7 processor. One can pair it either with 4GB or 8GB RAM. For storage, Asus gives the option of either 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage. Or, one can also choose the 128GB or 256GB M.2 SATA SSD option.

Apart from the physical ports, the Asus Chromebox 4 comes with Wi-Fi 6 and dual-band Bluetooth 5.0 support. All these come as a huge upgrade to the previous generation, which included 8th-gen Intel Core processors, with an option of 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB RAM and up to 256GB M.2 SATA SSD for storage.

Asus Chromebox 4 Price, Availablity

Presently, the Asus Chromebox 4 was unveiled in the US market and is available for USD 289 (around Rs. 21,400). Shipping is expected to begin in December. For now, there's no word on when the new Chromebox 4 would be available in other markets, including India.

