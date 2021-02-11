Asus ROG Strix GA35, Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops Launched In India: PS5/Xbox Series X Alternative? News oi-Vivek

Asus has launched two new high-end gaming desktops in India, powered by the RTX 30 series of GPU. The ROG Strix GA35 and the ROG Strix GT35 come with variable configurations and will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, and other partnered channels.

The major difference between the two models is the CPU. The ROG Strix GA35 is powered by an AMD CPU, while the ROG Strix GT35 is based on the Intel platform. Here are the features and specifications of the latest gaming desktops from Asus.

Asus ROG Strix GA35 Specifications

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 9-3950X or the AMD Ryzen 9-3900X CPU coupled with a 240mm liquid cooler. As per the graphics, the desktop is powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU with up to 32GB LO-DIMM DDR4 memory, clocked at 3200 MHz.

Coming to the storage, the device offers a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD based storage solution. Besides, the device also offers 3.5-inch 2TB SATA HDD.

Asus ROG Strix GT35 Specifications

Coming to the Intel iteration, it is based on the Core i7-10700KF CPU with a 120mm liquid cooler for optimal performance. This version also comes with the NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU with 32GB memory with a slightly lower clock speed of 2933 MHz, when compared to the AMD counterpart.

This model also offers a hybrid storage solution. Due to the hardware limitations, it comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD based on PCIe Gen3, unlike the AMD version with the latest PCIe Gen4 SSD. Lastly, it also offers an additional 2TB HDD with 7200RPM.

Both models ship with Windows 10 OS and can be used with any modern monitor without any issue. Given the capability of the CPU and GPU, these two systems should be able to handle 4K gaming without any issue.

Pricing And Availability

The Asus ROG Strix GA35 retails for Rs. 254,990, while the Asus ROG Strix GT35 is a little more affordable and carries a price tag of Rs. 234,990. These can offer the best gaming experience, even at 8K resolution. The ROG Strix GA35 and the ROG Strix GT35 are not a direct alternative to the Xbox Series X or the PS5, as they cost over 5 times that of these consoles.

