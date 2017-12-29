Bitdefender announces 'Family Pack Total Security 2018' security software for Indian consumers

In 2017 we witnessed a lot of cyber attacks in the digital sphere. Besides a lot of cyber attacks and breaches were reported not only around the globe but significantly in India as well. However, as we enter 2018 and think of new goals for the year, let's keep safety as the priority as well.

Thus to help you stay safe, Bitdefender, a leading Security solutions company has now announced the launch of its 'Family Pack Total Security 2018'. "This is a complete set of security solutions to keep your family safe across platforms and devices in today's digital world. With the family pack secure all Windows, MAC, OS, Android, IOS etc devices in your household to bring the best protection and best performance," the company has said in a media release.

The one stop shop 'Family Pack 2018' has been designed to keep your digital safety as the priority across the devices. The software package comes with a multi-layer ransomware protection that further uses behavioral threat detection to prevent infections, and protects the most important documents from ransomware encryption.

Designed to protect the users against the most advanced cyber threats on the planet the software enables continuous updates and accelerates the introduction of new features and simplify updating, upgrading and installing Bitdefender security.

The company promises that the software will enable pure performance with no slowdowns on the devices. With features like cross-platform, online safety for the kids, no unauthorized applications can access your devices or Webcams the company has claimed. The software also ensures secure online transactions and comes with anti-theft and anti-loss tools. The software packs every feature in a security suite, along with a wealth of bonus features.

Speaking on the launch of Family Pack 2018, Mr. Zakir Hussain - Director, BD soft, Country Partner of Bitdefender said, "In the past a burglar could attack any house physically which was scary enough, but now thanks to the internet that same burglar can attack a million houses from the comfort of their bedroom, which is potentially terrifying. Understanding this, Bitdefender announced its security suite, Family Pack 2018 to keep safety goals as your top priority at the most economical prices."

The Family pack can be used on up to 25 devices. The price for a 1-year version of the 25 device pack is Rs. 7500 plus taxes and that of 3-year version is Rs.14,000 plus taxes.

