CES 2020: Dell Announces 2020 XPS 13 Developer Edition With Upto 32GB RAM

Dell has just announced the 2020 version of the company's ever so popular 'XPS 13' Developer Edition. The new XPS 13 notebook features an updated design and is based on 10th Gen Intel Core 10nm mobile processors. It comes with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded and will be available with up to 32GB of RAM as well fingerprint-reader support. The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition 2020 will start selling in February 2020.

Dell mentions that the new XPS 13 Developer Edition will be first made available in the US, Canada and Europe at a starting price of US $1,199.99 (Rs. 86,000 approx). The particular variant will offer i5-based processor with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an FHD display and with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS preloaded.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition (2020) Features

Dell has designed a new display for the latest XPS 13. The ultra sleek notebook boasts the first-ever 4-sided InfinityEdge display, which is touted to be virtually borderless. The new screen features a 16:10 aspect ratio (up from 16:9 on the prior gen) for a better real-estate for multimedia streaming and productivity tasks. The new XPS 13 also offers larger keycaps, and trackpad within a form factor which is claimed to be smaller and thinner than the previous generation XPS 13 models.

Dell also mentioned that the much-awaited fingerprint-reader support will not be available at launch. The security feature will first offered as an OTA (over-the-air) update and then as part of the preloaded image.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Specifications

• 10th Gen Intel Core 10nm mobile processors

• Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

• Fingerprint reader support (driver initially available via OTA update)

• Up to 32GB memory

• Up to 3x faster wireless with Killer AX1650 built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset, supports up to 2TB PCIe SSD

• Up to 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) display

Dell has announced the new XPS 13 model just ahead of the upcoming CES 2020. The company will showcase the new premium notebook at the mega technology fest. Stay tuned for more updates on the CES 2020.

