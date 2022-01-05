CES 2022: AMD Showcases Zen4 Based Ryzen 7000 Series CPU News oi-Vivek

AMD had a pretty lengthy CES 2022 presentation, where, the brand showcased products like the Ryzen 6000 series of CPUs for mobile, new GPUs, and new even teased some of the upcoming products like the AMD Zen4 CPU. The company officially confirms that the AMD CPUs with Zen4 architecture will be launched in the second half of 2022.

CPUs based on Zen4 architecture will boast features like DDR5, PCIe Gen 5 support, just like the 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors. However, the Zen4 will be more power-efficient, as it will be fabbed using 5nm architecture by TSMC.

With Zen4, AMD will also introduce a new socket design called AM5, which will feature an LGA (land grid array) style of the processor instead of PGA (pin grid array) style. The AM5 is said to feature a 1718 pin design in two different orientations hence the socket will be called LGA1718, which is 18 pins more than the LGA1700 used by Intel for the 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Zen4 architecture will first be coming to the desktop processors under the name AMD Ryzen 7000 series and the company is already testing the same at their labs. During the presentation, AMD boss Lisa Su actually showcased an AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU, which is square in shape and

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs will offer improved performance and improved energy efficiency when compared to the Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs. As of now, the company has not shared any numbers when it comes to performance. However, we believe, it is likely to outperform the 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs without any issue.

Here's a first look at at our next generation of Ryzen processors, the all-new 5nm AMD Ryzen 7000 desktop processor! #AMD2022https://t.co/s48GXEV2fB pic.twitter.com/VKQYHvlbbD — AMD Ryzen (@AMDRyzen) January 4, 2022

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Showcased

AMD finally launched its very first CPU with 3D V-cache technology -- the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is an upgraded version of the Ryzen 7 5800X. The processor now comes with a whopping 96MB of L3 cache. It offers eight CPU cores with 3.4GHz base clock speed and a 4.5GHz boost clock speed. Despite lower clock speed, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is said to outperform the Ryzen 9 5900X.

This is said to deliver better gaming performance and is even claimed as the most powerful gaming processor, outperforming the Intel Core i9-12900K. AMD is likely to take this technology to the mainstream with the launch of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs in the second half of 2022.

