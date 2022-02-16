ChromeOS Introduced ChromeOS Flex; Windows PC And Macs Turned Into Chromebooks News oi-Megha Rawat

Google's Chromebooks have swiftly gained a loyal following, and ChromeOS is now the preferred operating system for a particular group of laptop users, primarily students. With this in mind, Google has released ChromeOS Flex, a new version of ChromeOS designed to modernize older machines. This signifies that ChromeOS Flex will support Windows PCs and Macs, giving older, slowed-down devices a fresh lease of life, as they are commonly found in schools and colleges.

ChromeOS Flex Can Turn Old Devices Into Chromebooks

According to Google, ChromeOS Flex is a long-term solution for updating outdated PCs. That makes sense because old computers slow down and lag after years of use. ChromeOS is said to be lightweight and can run on these machines. It is powerful enough for basic tasks like accessing the internet, creating projects, and doing school and college-related tasks. ChromeOS Flex is created by keeping schools and businesses in mind.

Google's allowed to-download working framework runs on the cloud, so regardless of the machine you are utilizing, your work is saved all the time to your record. However, Google told The Verge that Google Assistant and synchronization with Android phones are two things that may not work, to some degree now in the early access mode.

Google said ChromeOS Flex is by and large like the first programming software and "boots up like a flash and doesn't slow down over the long haul." That is a tricky punch at Windows and macOS, which are known for showing log jams on older devices.

ChromeOS Flex Design Similar To ChromeOS

To make the client experience reliable and agreeable with the standard ChromeOS, Google has utilized a similar codebase and delivery rhythm on ChromeOS Flex as the first one. That is the motivation behind why you will want to utilize Chrome program, Google Assistant, and consider a similar design and UI as Chrome OS on Chromebooks.

Google said Chrome Enterprise for Education Upgrade will permit your school's, college's, and even organization's IT division to oversee ChromeOS Flex gadgets and Chromebooks next to each other through the Google Admin Console.

ChromeOS Flex, according to Google, can be installed in minutes using either a USB device or a network deployment. If users can't keep their excitement in check, they can download ChromeOS Flex from the website and install it on a USB stick to use on a Windows device or a MacBook without having to install it. However, Google recommends that users should replace their device's native software with ChromeOS Flex for the best experience.

