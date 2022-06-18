Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC launched: Better Than iMac? News oi-Vivek

Most users now prefer a desktop PC or a laptop, and the market for an all-in-one gaming PC has been diminishing by the day. While there are a few entry-level all-in-one PCs and even Apple has a new iMac, there are only a handful of all-in-one PCs that can play modern AAA games, and one such device is the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC.

Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC Design

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC looks different from most all-in-one PCs in the market. The computer comes in a square-like form factor while the stand acts as the actual PC, housing the CPU, GPU, storage, and memory.

At the front, the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC has a large 31.5-inch display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also HDR400 certified and can offer 400nits of peak brightness while HDR content playback.

Powering the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC is the Intel Core i9-12900H (on the high-end model) which is a laptop CPU, paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The all-in-one PC also offers up to 16GB DDR4 3200MT/s RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD with an additional NVMe SSD slot for additional storage expansion.

To keep everything cool, the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC has independent coolers for CPU and GPU, which are said to offer silent operation. The computer has multiple USB ports, including USB Type-C, and there are also HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, allowing users to connect multiple displays at the same time.

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC has a built-in web camera, a stereo speaker setup, and the base of the all-in-one PC also doubles as a Qi wireless charger. The computer also has RGB ambient lighting along with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless connectivity and an RJ45 ethernet port with up to 2.5GbE data transfer support.

Pricing And Availability

While the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC is available with Intel Core i5-12500H, Intel Core i7-12700H, and the Intel Core i9-12900H, the company has only announced the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC with Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage will cost $1999 or Rs. 1,55,825.

For the asking price, the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC seems to be a bit more expensive than a similarly specced laptop. However, with the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC you are getting a much bigger display, a desktop form factor, and an extensive range of I/O. When compared to the Apple iMac with the M1 chip, the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC is definitely a much better machine for gaming.

