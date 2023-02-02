Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Desktop Series Launched in India: Specs, Price News oi -Anu Joy

Dell has launched the new Alienware Aurora R15 desktop series, powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, in India. The Alienware desktop is equipped with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, promising a boost in gaming performance. The machine is based on Dell's Legend 2.0 design and features better cooling and quieter performance. Here's what Dell's latest gaming desktop series has to offer:

Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Desktop Series: Specifications

Dell's Alienware Aurora R15 desktop will be available in two models. The high-end model is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i9-13900KF processor, accompanied by the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. It features 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Dell will also be launching a base model in March.

The Aurora R15 flaunts Alienware's Legend 2.0 design which features an improved chassis. It includes hexagonal vents at the side, which are expected to increase airflow. To further aid in cooling, it employs Cryo-tech liquid cooling tech and a 240mm heat exchanger. Dell claims that its thermal improvements offer 19 percent more airflow and up to 5 percent lower CPU temperatures, all while delivering 58 percent more power.

Additionally, the company states that the PC's upgraded acoustics makes it 66 percent quieter during CPU-intensive tasks. Dell adds that the machine runs 9 percent quieter during GPU-heavy tasks.

The Aurora R15 supports ray-traced 4K gaming at 60+ FPS and enhanced overclocking. The desktop also features the NVIDIA DLSS 3 AI tech and the NVIDIA Reflex technology. It also supports the NVIDIA Broadcast App and the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture for a better gaming experience.

In addition, it features the Alienware Command Center which includes thermal controls, auto-tuned game profiles, customizable AlienFX settings, and advanced overclocking. The AlienFX software on the Aurora R15 supports up to 16.8 million RGB colors.

Dell Alienware Aurora R15 Desktop: Price

Dell's Alienware Aurora R15 desktop is priced at an eye-watering ₹5,49,990 for the high-end model. It can be purchased from Dell Exclusive Stores and Dell.com. The company will be launching a lower-end model in March.

