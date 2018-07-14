Dell announces the world’s most powerful 1U rack workstation

Dell has announced the world's most powerful 1U rack workstation and several new tower workstations. The company aims to make it possible for companies of all sizes and budgets to access powerful, affordable workstations. The Dell Precision 3930 Rack will be available in India from July 27.

Built with customer feedback in mind, the Dell Precision 3930 Rack claims to deliver powerful performance in a compact industrial footprint. The 1U height offers better rack density, extended operating temperatures and features such as short depth, dust filters, and legacy ports allow it to integrate into complex medical imaging and industrial automation solutions.

With the debut of Intel Xeon E processors and recently introduced 8th generation Intel Core processors, the rack provides up to 64GB of 2666MHz DDR4 memory. In addition, the Intel Xeon E processor supports Error Correcting Code (ECC) for increased reliability.

The rack offers best-in-class workstation performance and provides the flexibility of up to 250W of doublewide GPUs, and scalability with up to 24TB of storage. With 3 PCIe slots including an optional PCI slot, this rack workstation can tackle complex tasks with ease.

A range of NVIDIA Quadro professional GPUs are available. With the Quadro P6000, users benefit from 24GB of GDDR5X and powerful ultra-high-end graphics performance. In addition, customers have the option to choose from a range AMD Radeon Pro graphics.

It also offers remote 1:1 user access with optional Teradici PCOIP technology with support for up to quad display zero clients. The rack integrates into the datacenter bringing data, noise and heat isolation and reduced clutter at your desk.

The Dell Precision 3630 Tower is 23 percent smaller than the previous generation with more expandability. It features a range of ports that make it possible to connect to external data sources, storage devices and much more. As workstation users often create IP, Dell will also offer an optional Smart Card (CAC/PIV) reader to make secure data management easier.

It features 8th Generation Intel Core i and new professional-grade Xeon E processors with faster memory speeds up to 2666MHz 64GB and offers up to 225W of graphics support. The Dell Precision 3630 Tower offers scalable storage featuring SATA and PCIe NVMe SSDs, which can be configured for up to 14TB with RAID support. It's also expandable with up to 6TB of storage with RAID support.

Dell also introduced support for Intel Core X-series processors in addition to the Intel Xeon W processor options already available on the Dell Precision 5820 Tower. These new processor options bring the enhanced performance and reliability of a workstation at a more affordable price point for customers.

On all Dell Precision 3000 series workstations, adding Intel OptaneTM memory keeps responsiveness high and high-capacity storage costs lower. Customers can expect the same build quality and reliability of the Dell Precision line.

Dell continues to partner with application providers for ISV certifications and Dell workstations provide professional features such as Dell's Reliable Memory Technology Pro (with ECC memory) to protect your work from potential crashes by mapping out bad memory locations, and Dell Precision Optimizer AI software that optimizes your system automatically to run your applications even faster. For example, Dell Precision Optimizer Premium with AI-based optimization can improve the performance of Engineering applications by up to 552%.