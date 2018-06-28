Dell introduces a new portfolio of slimmer, wide screen All-In-One desktops

Dell in India has announced the launch of a new range of Inspiron All-in-Ones desktops; Inspiron 22 3000 AIO & Inspiron 24 3000 AIO. The new range of Inspiron AIO claims to offer a good viewing experience in a virtually borderless Full HD Anti-Glare IPS display, built-in stereo speakers and pop-up webcam in one slim panel with multiple processor options to choose from.

Powered by 7th Generation Intel & AMD Processors and with multiple GPU options to choose for high performance, the AIOs are available in black and white colour variants. The AIO portfolio is equipped with key features of Dell's 2018 innovation - Dell Cinema. Waves MaxxAudio Pro boosts volume and clarifies every tone while SmartByte channels maximize bandwidth for a stutter-free experience. With Dell CinemaStream and Dell CinemaSound, a virtually lag-free video streaming and top of the class audio experience has been made possible for the AIO user.

Key features of Inspiron 22 & 24 3000 AIO:

The Inspiron 22 3000 is powered by Intel Pentium 4415U processor (2MB Cache, up to 2.3 GHz), 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor (3MB Cache, 2.70 GHz) and 7th Gen AMD A6-9225 processor with Radeon R4 Graphics,; while the Inspiron 24 3000 is powered by 7th Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor (3MB Cache, 2.70 GHz) & 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7200U processor (3MB Cache, up to 3.1 GHz) to deliver an incredibly fast and reliable performance

The Inspiron 22 3000 AIO features a display screen measuring just about 21.5 inches and weighs around 4.27 Kgs, while the Inspiron 24 3000 AIO comes with a screen size measuring over 23.8 inches and weighing over 4.62 Kgs

Everything from the brightest cartoons to the darkest dramas come to life with the Full HD IPS Anti-Glare narrow border LED Display (1920 x 1080 resolution)

The pop-up webcam ensures that it stays hidden until there is a use, guaranteeing privacy to consumers

With SmartByte technology, users can experience lowered buffering, fewer drops and better resolution while streaming video and making web calls

In-built with Waves MaxxAudio Pro, that provides professional grade control to music and videos

The new AIOs come with wireless mouse and keyboard option for a complete one-cord experience and with easy to set up 802.11 AC wireless connectivity, the AIOs can be set up anywhere, from a traditional desk to a playroom or even a kitchen table

Pricing:

Inspiron 22 3000 AIO with AMD A6-9225 processor is priced at Rs 29,990 inclusive of taxes

Inspiron 22 & 24 3000 AIO with Intel processor variants starts at Rs 34,590 inclusive of taxes

The Dell Inspiron 22 3000 AIO & Inspiron 24 3000 AIO desktops are now available for purchase in India on www.dell.co.in and across the country at Dell exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets, and Croma.