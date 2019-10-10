Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Goes Live: Price Starts At Rs. 47,999 News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially launched its latest all-in-one desktop -- the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra in India. According to the company, it is the world's most compatible fully-modular desktop solution with a compact form factor.

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Highlights

The all-new Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra desktop PC from dell offers a modular design, where a user can upgrade most of the components like RAM and storage. It also comes with a physical security feature to protect the device from tampering or theft.

The OptiPlex comes with different configurations and can be equipped with up to 64GB RAM, dual SSD based storage drives, and also support Intel vPro platform.

This device can also support up to 2 external displays (a total of three displays including the built-in one) via a USB Type-C port. The device also comes with a height-adjustable stand and a tilting display.

The company also includes a mouse and keyboard with the device. Besides, one can get compatible external monitors at an additional cost.

Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra Specifications

Users can choose between different Intel processors like the Core-i3, Core-i5, and the Core-i7. Users can choose either an HDD or an SSD as a storage solution and can be configured up to 1TB of storage.

The all-in-one desktop comes with an almost bezel-less display with connectivity ports like USB 3.0, display port, audio out, and an SD card slot. Users can also configure the device to include a DVD player as well.

In terms of software, the device will either run Windows 10 or Windows 10 Pro OS and the user has the freedom to choose between the two. Do note that the Windows 10 Pro-powered OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will cost slightly more than the Windows 10 powered model.

Price And Availability

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will be available from October 11 from Dell's official website. The price for the base variant starts at Rs. 47,999 (excluding GST).

