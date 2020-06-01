ENGLISH

    Do Not Install Windows 10, Version 2004 Update On Your PC Or Laptop

    Microsoft has released the major update for Windows 10 in 2020 called May 2020 version 2004. This update brings a range of new features and performance enhancements for laptops and computers. Like most software releases, the update also has certain bugs, and here is why you should not install this build on your go-to computer.

    According to the press release from Microsoft, the update has several bugs, which will be squashed in the coming days. Considering the long list of bugs, it is better to either skip this update or wait until Microsoft fixes these issues.

    Windows 10 May 2020 update version 2004 has the following issues and here is how these issues can affect your computer and might even break them in some cases. Do note that, both Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server, version 2004 are being affected with these bugs.

    Bugs Found On Windows 10 May 2020 Version 2004 Update

    • DISM might incorrectly report corruption is still present after the repair (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU (Windows 10, version 2004)
    • Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock (Windows 10, version 2004)
    • Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected (Windows 10, version 2004)
    • No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable (Windows 10, version 2004)
    • Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)
    • An issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU) (Windows 10, version 2004 and Windows Server)

    Microsoft has already confirmed that it has started fixing some of these bugs and the company is likely to release a new update, possibly with a new version number that is good to install with lesser bugs.

     

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 13:44 [IST]
