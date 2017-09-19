Exclusive : Dell in talks with Government for Precision 5720 AIO

Technology firm Dell which has announced the launch of its flagship line of Precision devices- Precision 5720 all-in one (AIO) in India on Thursday, while a senior official told Gizbot that the company is in talks with many industries for this product

"For this product, we are mainly looking at media and entertainment industry, manufacture, architecture, construction and higher education, Indrajit Belgundi, General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell, India said.

He said, "We are also speaking with Government for the education part." Adding that, there are many customers we are talking to as we are the first ones to come up with a first commercial workstation which supports virtual reality."

The workstation which the company claims as one of the world's first VR-ready AIO workstation, is equipped with 'AMD Radeon Pro' graphics, ECC memory, and Dell Precision Optimiser - making it one of the most powerful all-in-one workstations.

The new device comes with 4K Ultra HD display (available with touch option), ensuring high-performance applications work smoothly and with 10 speaker sound-system powered by dynamic amplifiers. The Precision 5720 AIO can support up to three additional 4K displays at 60Hz or an additional 1x 5K and 1x 4K at 60Hz.

The 27-inch Dell Precision 5720 is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,09,000.

While the company is promising a lot with this new laptop, on asking about the target for this year, he said, "We believe that we would get good incremental volume coming in from this product as this is unique offering and no one has this in the commercial line."

For now, we just have to wait and see how the new device will be received by consumers.

Meanwhile, the company has also organised Dell Designathon, a challenge-oriented event which focused on design-led businesses and companies that depend on design for product development.