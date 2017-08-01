GALAX launches HOF Black Edition Mechanical Keyboard for professional gamers

GALAX has recently introduced the HOF Black Edition Mechanical Keyboard, which is aimed at professional gamers. It comes with Cherry MX mechanical key-switch, powerful lighting effect, full media control, durability and practicality design for offering the ultimate typing and gaming experience.

The HOF Black Edition gaming keyboard uses genuine Cherry MX mechanical key-switch durability of 50 million keystrokes for long lasting and quick response to provide a stable long-term enjoyment of the game or typing. Built with an anodized (Black color) / baking paint (White color) aluminum plate, it sports a stylish look. Its per-key back-lighting provides cold white lighting.

The HOF Black Edition gaming keyboard offers up to 112 lighting effects with software and supports up to 88 lighting effects without software.

Moreover, it has fully programmable Marco keys. Each key is programmable with its own key function or macro. So gamers can set up any key to trigger a macro.

In addition, the HOF Black Edition provides full media control buttons as well as die-cast volume and lighting roller. It is 100% anti-ghosting with N-key rollover. When multiple keys are pressed, HOF Black Edition keyboard can enter all signals accurately no matter how fast you play. Hence, gamers can execute multiple actions at the same time.

Other than that, the keyboard has a USB 2.0 hub + Audio-out and Mic-in Jack. The USB 2.0 hub allows the users to connect any USB devices quickly.

The HOF Black Edition keyboard has magnetic detachable soft-touch wrist rest for prolonged use. Thanks to the Xtreme Tuner Plus System, users can complete control over macros, per-key programming, back-light settings, lighting patterns for full personalization.

As for pricing and availability, the HOF Black Edition keyboard will be sold for Rs. 7,000 on Flipkart and Amazon. The product also carries a 3 year warranty period.