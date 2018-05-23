ENGLISH

Google and LG introduce world’s highest-resolution OLED on-glass VR display

It is half as good as our actual vision.

By:

Google and LG were previously reported to launch an incredibly high-resolution display. Now the two companies have unveiled that very display designed for augmented and virtual reality headsets.

As expected, the 4.3-inch OLED 18MP display comes with a resolution of 4800 x 3840. It has a pixel density of 1443PPi and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both companies referred to it as the "world's highest-resolution OLED on-glass display."

If we compare the new display with the HTC Vive, you'll find that the latter has two 3.6-inch displays with resolutions of 1,200 x 1,080. The higher-end HTC Vive Pro has two 3.5-inch displays with resolutions of 1,600 x 1,440. The Vive Pro maxes out at 615PPI, making this new LG panel about 57% better than HTC's best offering.

A person with great vision sees in an estimated resolution of 9,600 x 9,000 with a PPI density of 2,183. Basically, this new display from Google and LG is about half as good as our own eyes.

But before you get too excited, the VR headset won't be available any time soon. Google rep Carlin Verri told 9to5Google that the companies started this project to push the industry forward. In other words, this is just proof that these displays can be created, and there are no plans to use them in any consumer products yet.

In any case, the display will require huge processing power to make use of two displays with that kind of pixel density in a headset. Still, the fact that this is possible is pretty exciting.

Previously, LG supplied OLED panels to Huawei for its Porsche Design Mate RS smartphone. LG has been well known for its OLED panels, but largely because of its televisions. LG OLED panels have had a history of issues. But it seems that the company has made some serious changes because Huawei chose their display for its super hefty smartphone.

As of now, LG is only supplying its display parts for the Porsche Design Mate RS. Since the device is so hefty, it won't sell huge numbers. This could be Huawei's strategy to use it as a testing ground for LG's OLED panels and can use it further for a higher production output if the company proves its mettle.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
