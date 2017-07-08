Google working to improve Chrome OS making it more touch-friendly

A new video has shown up on YouTube which illustrates an improved design for Chrome OS. The 16-second small video has been put up by Chromium evangelist Francois Beaufort. The video shows a new Chrome desktop that's now available in the Chrome OS Canary channel.

Chrome OS has gained popularity over the years however there were not many touchscreen Chromebooks available until now which led to an outdated and uncanny Chrome OS for touch devices. Google is now working to improve the OS experience for touchscreen users, which is what the video suggests. Here is a YouTube video of the same:

As seen in the video, the new version sends the app launcher window to the bottom of the screen when Apps button is tapped. Earlier the app launcher would pop up in a new window. The video also shows a small search bar along with the tap-for-voice search button displayed with few suggested apps at the bottom of the display. The suggested apps section can be swiped up to open a drawer with all the apps. The OS looks and feels very similar to Android.

With more and more Android apps jumping to Chrome OS the popularity of Chromebooks is only going to increase with time.

The voice search card has received no upgrade since Android KitKat and the video shows that it still continues to remain. However, the video shows the OS in a very rudimentary form and several changes are certainly heading to the OS.