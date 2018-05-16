HP launches Alexa-powered curved screen All-in-One PC

HP finally took the wraps off its new series of laptops and desktop computers. And with the new launches, the company also introduced new all-in-one PCs with HP ENVY branding. The HP ENVY Curved AiO 34 comes with built-in support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

The PC comes with a big 34-inch curved display with Amazon Alexa functionality and it's signature blue LED light. It also packs in four Bang & Olufsen speakers alongside. It is company's first PC to pack all these features and will be available later this year. The company is yet to announce the pricing for the device.

The PC sports an analog design with metal inserts and a discrete Alexa LED light, all placed over a wooden base. The unit features an ultra-wide display with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and is powered by an eight-gen Intel Core CPU. For graphics, the PC has GTX 1050 or GTX 1080 GPU.

On the software front, the AiO runs Microsoft's Windows 10, but unlike most other Windows 10 computers, it also includes Amazon's software. This added functionality will give users an ability to have a conversation with Alexa.

The Curved AiO with Alexa will hit the shelves later this year, and the pricing will be announced at the time of the launch. However, the 27-inch variant sans the Alexa support will also be launched at a price of $1,399. The small variant will come with Intel Core i5, NVIDIA GTX 1050 GPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage and a 1440p display.

In April, the company also announced the launch of its own line of budget-friendly gaming systems. The new Pavilion Gaming series will aim at mainstream and entry-level buyers offering desktops, laptops, and a 32-inch gaming monitor, all sub-$1000.

The Pavilion Gaming 690 tower is the cheapest among the collection, priced at $549. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 2200G CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. It can also be configured with an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, and a Nvidia GTX 1060.

The only disadvantage here is that due to its size, the case can only incorporate half-sized GPU, and not the 1070 or 1080. Users who wish for extra graphics will have to upgrade to the Pavilion Gaming 790, which is priced at $749 for an i5 and a Nvidia 1050. If you shell out $1,699, it can be loaded up to 32GB of RAM. The cheapest Pavilion Gaming laptop starts at $800 for an i5 chip backed by 8GB of RAM, Intel Optane driver, 1TB HDD, and a Radeon RX 560X GPU.