HP launches Elite series of notebooks and desktops in India

HP has recently launched its Elite series of notebooks and desktops in India.

The new range of HP Elite 1000s includes the EliteBook x360 1030 G3, HP Elite x2 1013 G3, HP EliteBook 1050 G1 and HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3 is priced starting Rs. 1,49,900, while the HP Elite x2 1013 G3 is available for a starting price of Rs. 1,79,900.

The all new HP EliteBook x360 1030 is the first device to feature optional sure recover with embedded reimaging. This option stores the software system image in embedded memory, ensuring data recovery even if the hard drive is wiped and no network connection is available, HP said.

Security is at the heart of everything we do," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

"From the first stage of design through final delivery, we build a symbiotic relationship between digital life and security, continually delivering the most secure business devices on the market and making life safer for everyone, everywhere," he said.

The EliteBook x360 1030 G3 which HP claims is the world's smallest business convertible, with a starting weight of only 2.76 lbs. and is 15.8 mm thin, while Elite x2 1013 G3 now fits a 13-inch display into a 12-inch chassis, making it the world's smallest business detachable, according to HP.

Meant for the mobile professional, this hybrid is said to be the world's first detachable and tablet with an integrated privacy screen and Intel Quad Core vPro processors.

HP EliteBook 1050 G1 comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and up to 4TB of SSD storage, the company said in a statement.

Furthermore, HP EliteOne 1000 AiO G2 is the world's first business class 34-inch curved AiO with discrete graphics and a flexible design, HP claims.