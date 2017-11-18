HP maintains its leadership position in the overall traditional PC market: IDC

According to IDC's latest Quarterly Personal Computing Devices Tracker November 2017 report, with the strong growth of the Indian PC market, HP Inc maintained its leadership position in the overall traditional PC market with 31.1 percent share in the third quarter this year, while overall India traditional PC shipments for the third quarter stood at 3.03 million units, with a strong growth of 72.3 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 20.5 percent over the same period last year.

HP Inc. maintained its leadership position in the overall India traditional PC market with 31.1 percent share in Q3 2017. HP Inc. recorded a healthy 30.2 percent growth YOY due to a state-owned education project along with strong consumer demand, the report said.

Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India said, "We are immensely thankful to our customers for making HP the most preferred provider of personal computers and we are committed to continuing delighting them through innovation that delivers amazing experiences."

The commercial PC market registered 1.52 million units in Q3 2017, IDC said.

Meanwhile, Lenovo took the second spot, with a 24.1 percent market share. Its consumer PC business grew at 30.9 percent (YoY), with a focus on expanding online and modern retail channels. Excluding special projects, the company grew by 5.4 percent YoY, aided by GST-ready machines.

Dell slipped to the third position with 20 percent market share. The company saw a growth of 226.3 percent quarter on quarter in overall consumer segment as it rebounded from stock unavailability during the latter half of Q2 2017. But this was still a YoY decline of 2.6 percent in Q3.

"Seasonality and online festive sales drove positive consumer spending throughout the quarter despite declining consumer sentiment on the back of low employment opportunities, income and price levels," said Manish Yadav, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

Large education projects improved the commercial PC market share from 45.2 percent a year ago to 50.2 percent in Q3.

"Special education projects in states like Tamil Nadu, Assam along with pumped-up demand from SMBs after the implementation of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) has led to growth in Q3," Yadav added.

Furthermore, IDC expects the overall India PC market in Q4 to decline due to seasonality and reduced consumer demand after the high consumer spending in Q3.