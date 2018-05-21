HP tops Indian PC market with 28.6% in Q1 2018: IDC

According to a new report by IDC, the traditional PC shipments for 2018 Q1 stood at 2.35 million units, with a 9.9 percent decline quarter-on-quarter and 8.2 percent growth over the same period last year.

The consumer PC market in India recorded an overall shipment of 1.08 million units in Q1 2018, with 10.9 percent sequential decline and 3.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the firm informed.

The overall traditional commercial PC market stood at 1.26 million units in Q1 2018 with a decline of 9.1 percent quarter-on-quarter but saw a growth of 13.0 percent year-on-year compared to Q1 2017 on the back of a few state-owned education projects.

"The pro-business policies have boosted India's attractiveness and the lull period post-GST and demonetization appear to be giving way to a positive overall business sentiment", adds Yadav.

"The general economic and employment scenario continues to remain pessimistic, which has impacted the consumer spending," says Manish Yadav, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The firm pointed out that HP Inc. took an early lead in 2018 and achieved a market share of 28.6 percent in Q1 2018.

The company reclaimed its top spot in overall India traditional consumer PC market with a 29.9 percent market share, with 7.5 percent sequential growth and 6.7 percent year-on-year growth.

Dell slipped to the second spot with a 23.2 percent market share in the overall India traditional PC market in Q1 2018; clocking a year-on-year growth of 11.9 percent and a sequential decline of 26.1 percent.

While Lenovo took the third spot, recording a market share of 21.7 percent in Q1 2018 in overall India traditional PC market.

With increasing focus on social media engagement driven by dedicated service campaigns along with channel support initiatives with better incentives has brought in confidence in the channel partner community.

IDC also expects that the PC market to get a boost in 2018 on the back of positive business sentiment and expected rise in consumer spending in addition to upcoming manifesto projects across few states.