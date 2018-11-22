India PC market grew 20.2% in Q3: IDC

According to a new report by research firm IDC, HP Inc. continued to lead the overall India traditional PC market with 30.7 percent share in 2018 Q3.

IDC said on the back of strong consumer demand in the channel and execution of state-owned education projects, the vendor recorded an overall growth of 17.0 percent quarter on quarter and in the consumer segment, strong channel support and engagement activities enabled the company to grow by 25.1 percent quarter on quarter.

While, the traditional PC market in India grew 20.2 percent in the third quarter of 2018, with HP leading the segment with 30.7 percent share and Dell at second spot with 22.9 percent market share.

The overall India traditional PC market shipments stood at 2.71 million units - clocking a healthy 20.2 percent growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

"Increase in discretionary spending aided by consumer financing schemes provided a strong momentum to a premium device like Gaming Notebooks. Festive season buying and online sales also resulted in increased consumer spending," says Nishant Bansal, Research Manager, IPDS & PC, IDC India.

The overall commercial PC market saw a total shipment of 1.25 million units in 2018Q3, registering a sequential growth of 7.5 percent. "Large education projects in states like Orissa, Rajasthan, and Assam drove demand from public sector perspective while continued demand from SMB segment along with refresh buying from Enterprises also aided in the growth of the commercial segment," adds Bansal.

IDC also pointed out that Dell retained the second spot with 22.9 percent market share in the overall India traditional PC market in 2018Q3.

It said the company observed a growth of 29.1 percent quarter on quarter in the overall consumer segment due to the increased shipments during the quarter to prepare for the festive season ahead.

Meanwhile, Lenovo remained in the third position with a 21.3 percent market share in the overall India traditional PC market in 2018Q3.