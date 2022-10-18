ENGLISH

    Intel 13th Gen India Launch Live Updates

    By
    |
    Intel is all set to launch its latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop processors, including the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K. The company is also expected to showcase the latest Intel Arc series of GPUs like the Arc A770 and the Arc A750.

     

    Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the updates regarding the 13th Gen Intel Core processors for desktops, featuring a hybrid CPU core design with P (performance) and E (efficient) cores.

    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:57:36
    Gaming rigs powered by Intel 13th-gen processors. Looks like RGB = performance after all. #IntelCore https://t.co/s3Rjnyph4n
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:28:45
    Intel 13th-gen processors: Performance gains summarised. #IntelCore https://t.co/1dkV2KxMPo
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:27:13
    Performance compared to Ryzen 9 7950X for content creation. We obviously have to wait for independent benchmarks. #IntelCore https://t.co/sUxsjKaunf
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:23:51
    Competitive games show the most gains (up to 24%) with Intel 13th gen processors. Graphics intensive games, not so. #IntelCore https://t.co/ZD0y2u1Lre
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:17:37
    Putting the performance gains in numbers. #IntelCore https://t.co/LL5ESrQcz1
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:14:08
    Intel claims new E-cores now match Skylake performance at higher power efficiency. This translates into 7% IPC improvement in multithreaded tasks. #IntelCore https://t.co/Smc2q82hOy
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:11:52
    Intel's improved transistor design and cache boost delivers higher boost clocks at lower voltages. Does that mean more overclocking headroom?.#IntelCore https://t.co/5NLzRdOX6F
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:08:08
    Hybrid architecture is said to help with notoriously processor intensive games such as Total War. #IntelCore https://t.co/3Rddoy91RR
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:06:08
    Massive perfomance gains touted for creative professionals in content creation. #IntelCore https://t.co/MKyNOIGhvi
    Oct 18, 2022 | 12:05:05
    Intel claims to have worked with individual software vendors to improve performance in real world applications.#IntelCore https://t.co/2bDY3moc0n
    Oct 18, 2022 | 11:59:45
    Intel promises to "democratize" overclocking with one-touch OC through Speed Optimizer. #IntelCore https://t.co/Bpj9VF5KxH
    Oct 18, 2022 | 11:54:43
    Intel promises 15 percent performance uplift with higher clock speeds on E-cores, and larger L2 and L3 cache.#IntelCore https://t.co/98BBMggJ2i
    Oct 18, 2022 | 11:49:24
    Expect to see Intel double down on tile based CPU design with future Intel processors. Straight from the horse's mouth.#IntelCore https://t.co/LqJyQgvxk8
    Oct 18, 2022 | 11:43:15
    Intel's betting big on gaming and digital India. Intel Unison allows PC OEMs to integrate smartphone connectivity into your PC.#IntelCore https://t.co/oIiGusnuqo
    Oct 18, 2022 | 11:34:14
    Intel promises to go "beyond performance" with the 13th gen processors. Touting improvements across all workloads, gaming and productivity alike.#IntelCore https://t.co/RuonOM3X6P
    Oct 18, 2022 | 10:11:58
    Intel 13th Gen... getting there. #IntelCore #intel #13thgenintelcoreprocessor https://t.co/P7vUwrtDTT

    intel news cpu gpu

