Intel 13th Gen India Launch Live Updates News oi -Vivek

Intel is all set to launch its latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake desktop processors, including the flagship Intel Core i9-13900K. The company is also expected to showcase the latest Intel Arc series of GPUs like the Arc A770 and the Arc A750.

Stay tuned to this live blog to get all the updates regarding the 13th Gen Intel Core processors for desktops, featuring a hybrid CPU core design with P (performance) and E (efficient) cores.

Auto Refresh Feeds https://t.co/s3Rjnyph4n Gaming rigs powered by Intel 13th-gen processors. Looks like RGB = performance after all. #IntelCore https://t.co/1dkV2KxMPo Intel 13th-gen processors: Performance gains summarised. #IntelCore https://t.co/sUxsjKaunf Performance compared to Ryzen 9 7950X for content creation. We obviously have to wait for independent benchmarks. #IntelCore https://t.co/ZD0y2u1Lre Competitive games show the most gains (up to 24%) with Intel 13th gen processors. Graphics intensive games, not so. #IntelCore https://t.co/LL5ESrQcz1 Putting the performance gains in numbers. #IntelCore https://t.co/Smc2q82hOy Intel claims new E-cores now match Skylake performance at higher power efficiency. This translates into 7% IPC improvement in multithreaded tasks. #IntelCore https://t.co/5NLzRdOX6F Intel's improved transistor design and cache boost delivers higher boost clocks at lower voltages. Does that mean more overclocking headroom?. #IntelCore https://t.co/3Rddoy91RR Hybrid architecture is said to help with notoriously processor intensive games such as Total War. #IntelCore https://t.co/MKyNOIGhvi Massive perfomance gains touted for creative professionals in content creation. #IntelCore https://t.co/2bDY3moc0n Intel claims to have worked with individual software vendors to improve performance in real world applications. #IntelCore https://t.co/Bpj9VF5KxH Intel promises to "democratize" overclocking with one-touch OC through Speed Optimizer. #IntelCore https://t.co/98BBMggJ2i Intel promises 15 percent performance uplift with higher clock speeds on E-cores, and larger L2 and L3 cache. #IntelCore https://t.co/LqJyQgvxk8 Expect to see Intel double down on tile based CPU design with future Intel processors. Straight from the horse's mouth. #IntelCore https://t.co/oIiGusnuqo Intel's betting big on gaming and digital India. Intel Unison allows PC OEMs to integrate smartphone connectivity into your PC. #IntelCore https://t.co/RuonOM3X6P Intel promises to go "beyond performance" with the 13th gen processors. Touting improvements across all workloads, gaming and productivity alike. #IntelCore Intel 13th Gen... getting there. #IntelCore #intel #13thgenintelcoreprocessor https://t.co/P7vUwrtDTT

Best Mobiles in India