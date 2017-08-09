Intel announces the release of Intel Core X-series processors

Intel has released the specifications for its processors Intel Core i9-7920X, Intel Core i9-7940X, Intel Core i9-7960X and the Extreme Edition Intel Core i9-7980XE processors which are 12 to 18 core processors.

Intel had announced the processors at Computex 2017 and had stated that the Intel Core X-series processor is the most powerful and accessible desktop platform from Intel. The Intel Core X-series of processors has been developed to provide for demanding processes which include virtual reality (VR), content creation and overclocking. The X-series has been developed to meet the demands of content creators and gamers who not only need powerful machines but also need to store tons of data.

The processors from the series have some really sleek features since if proffers up to 68 PCIe 3.0 lanes on the platform. Users get the following features from the processors.

Ability to expand their systems with fast SSDs

Option to attach up to four discrete GFX cards

Ultrafast Thunderbolt 3 solutions

Thunderbolt 3 is the latest hardware interface developed by Intel that allows the connection of external peripherals to a computer.

Intel promises that the processors will offer 20 percent better performance for VR content creation and up to 30 percent better performance during 4K video editing. Intel also maintains that the processors will offer 30 percent better performance for gamers.

Intel has announced that the 12-core Intel Core X-series processor will be available from August 28, 2017, while the 14 to 18-core Intel Core X-series processors will be available after September 25, 2017.