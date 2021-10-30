Intel Arc Alchemist GPU Gets Clicked Ahead Of Launch: Most Powerful Intel GPU? News oi-Vivek

Intel, during the launch of Alder Lake 12th Gen processors, confirmed that it has already shared Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs with the partners. And the same will be available for the general public in early 2022. Now, for the first time, the upcoming graphics cards have been pictured, which gives us an idea regarding the features and performance.

According to the leaked pictures of the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU, the graphics card will come with two fans with Intel branding. In terms of design, it looks similar to some of the mid-range graphic cards from brands like AMD and NVIDIA.

Intel is expected to launch at least two variants of the Intel Arc Alchemist GPU. There will be an affordable version of the Intel Arc with just a single fan, which is expected to be a 1080p-class gaming GPU, while the dual-fan model is expected to offer 1440p or even 2160p gaming.

Intel Arc Alchemist TDP And Video Memory

According to the leaked pictures, the more powerful version of the Intel Arc Alchemist (DG2-512EU) has six-pin and eight-pin power input, which is less than what we have seen on most mid-range graphics cards, which usually will have two eight-pin power inputs. It will have 4096 FP32 shading units along with up to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory.

Hence, when it comes to the actual performance, we can expect the DG2-512EU to be similar to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and the AMD Radeon 6700. While the smaller Alchemist GPU (DG2-128EU) is expected to offer performance similar to the NVIDIA GTX graphics cards and should be able to handle games at 1080p resolution.

This indicates that the Intel Arc Alchemist will have a TDP of around 225. Similarly, the smaller version of the Intel Arc Alchemist is expected to have a TDP of 75W with 1024 FP32 shading units and is likely to ship with 8GB GDDR6 video memory.

Intel Arc Alchemist Expected Launch

The Intel Arc Alchemist is confirmed to launch in the first quarter of 2022. These high-performance graphics cards should offer great performance when combined with the recently launched 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel CPUs.

