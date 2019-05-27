Intel Computex Preview: New products revealed with up to 2x Gaming and 8x AI Boost News oi-Karan Sharma Intel previews products ahead of Computex high-performance processor and lots more.

Ahead of Intel's Computex Opening Keynote on May 28, the company previewed products that deliver a significant boost in real-world workload performance, including a sneak peek of the company's new 10nm mobile processor (code-named "Ice Lake") and the special edition 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS processor - both shipping this year.

The company discussed how performance leadership in the new data-centric era of computing will be defined beyond the traditional core count and frequency. Through the power of software, Intel Architecture is optimized for real-world workload performance leadership that scales for today and tomorrow's computing experiences.

Intel is driving this performance leadership with its redefined product innovation model, delivering workload-optimized products by combining technical innovations across six pillars: process and packaging, architecture, memory, interconnect, security and software.

Below are examples of the performance boost to real-world workloads for this new data-centric era:

Ice Lake providing mobile graphics boost: As unveiled early this month during Intel's Investor Meeting, the company will begin shipping its first volume 10nm processor, a mobile PC product code-named "Ice Lake". Intel's new Gen11 graphics engine in Ice Lake is enabling the industry's first integrated GPU to incorporate variable rate shading capability by applying variable processing power to different areas of the scene to improve rendering performance.

Number of popular games, including CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege and Total War: Three Kingdoms, Gen 11 graphics are expected to nearly double the performance compared to Intel Gen 9 graphics for stunning visual experiences on the go.

Heterogeneous computing architectures bring intelligent performance: Ice Lake is a new highly-integrate for laptops, combining the new "Sunny Cove" core architecture and the new Gen11 graphics architecture with both Thunderbolt 3 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) integrated for the first time, providing best-in-class connectivity.

This will also be Intel's first processor designed to enable artificial intelligence (AI) for PC - leading with Intel Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) on the CPU, as well as AI instructions on the GPU and low power accelerators - to usher in a new era of intelligent performance for PCs.

For data-centric platforms, the 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors are the only processors with built-in Intel DL Boost AI accelerators, combining vector neural network instructions and deep learning software optimizations. With Intel DL Boost, 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors accelerate AI inference workloads including image-recognition, object-detection and image-segmentation by up to 14 times when compared to the previous generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor.

Compared with one of the commonly used GPUs in the market now, 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide up to 2.4 times performance on a recommendation system.

New special edition desktop gaming processor: Intel previewed the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KS special edition processor, the first to feature all 8 cores running at a turbo frequency of 5.0 GHz, making the world's best gaming desktop processor even better.

Intel also showcased how the company is optimizing ultimate real-world performance on the most popular games running on Intel processors with both hardware and software innovations. Through the years, Intel has optimized hundreds of games by working with hundreds of thousands of game developers.