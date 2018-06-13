Intel confirms the launch of standalone GPU in 2020

It is now official that the PC CPU Intel maker will launch its standalone GPU in the year 2020 to compete against the likes of the Nvidia and AMD. The official twitter handle Intel news has confirmed that the company will be launching a standalone GPU to compete against the competition.

As of now, the company has not shared any information regarding what to expect from Intel in terms of either pricing or performance. However, considering the recent developments, the discrete GPU will be developed under the banner of the dGPU initiative, which might be a code word for develope GPU.

Intel is a very strong player when it comes to computer CPUs. However, the same cannot be said for GPUs, as Intel does not sell GPUs, instead, the company launches CPUs with an integrated GPU on most of its chipset series. In fact, last week Intel also confirmed to a closed group of media personnel regarding the launch of a standalone GPU and this reaffirms the same.

Intel started to invest in making a dedicated GPU at the end of 2017. The company chose Raja Koduri, who was an ex AMD and Apple GPU head to lead the project. Intel will face s stiff competition from the GPU makers like AMD and Nvidia. Considering the level of competition, Intel will be taking baby steps by acquiring those audiences, who only depend on Intel's integrated GPU.

The company will also be focusing heavily on AI and machine learning side of the chipset to offer top of the line performance. Considering the fact that the company is launching the GPU in 2020 (1 and half year due), it looks like the project was started before the arrival of Raja Koduri and Raja Koduri might continue to work on an already existing project. We are still not clear about the launch date (which quarter of 2020) discrete GPU from Intel as if the company plans to launch the GPU in Q4 of 2018, then the company still have solid 2 years of time for R&D and testing.

To conclude, there is no confirmation from the Intel's side regarding the GPUs (price point, performance etc). However, the company is most likely to launch a premium-tier GPU and it shouldn't be difficult for Intel, as it already excels in CPU technologies. We are really excited to know more about Intel's GPU. Intel CPU + GPU will be a great together for gamers and professional graphics designers.