Upcoming Intel Core i5-13600K Outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Yet another upcoming Intel raptor lake CPU has been leaked online. This time around, it is a mid-range CPU -- the Intel Core i5-13600K with 14 cores comprising six high-performance P cores and eight efficiency or E cores with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz.

The Intel Core i5-13600K has a maximum TDP of 125W, which is similar to the Intel Core i5-12600K. Similarly, the CPU is based on 10nm fabrication (Intel7) and is compatible with LGA 1700 socket, hence, the CPU can be used with 12th Gen Intel core supporting motherboards.

Intel Core i5-13600K Performance

According to the leak, where an engineering sample of the Intel Core i5-13600K was used with manual overclocking. As per the leak, the CPU offers a single core that was clocked at 5.1GHz, while the rest of the P-cores can go up to 4.9GHz. Similarly, the E-cores will have a clock speed of 3.9GHz.

Upon overclocking, the Intel Core i5-13600K, all the P-cores can run at 5.1GHz while all the E-cores are running at 4GHz, offering a slightly better single-core and multi-core performance. Again, at the boost clock speed (with overclocking) the CPU can run at 173W which is said to be slightly on the higher side.

Intel Core i5-13600K Benchmark Numbers

According to the leak, the Intel Core i5-13600K scored 830 points on the single-thread CPU-Z benchmark and slightly over 10000 points on the CPU-Z multi-thread benchmark. The single-thread performance of the Intel Core i5-13600K is better than the Ryzen 9 5950X, the flagship consumer CPU from AMD.

Even when it comes to multi-thread performance, the Intel Core i5-13600K's performance is pretty good, considering it has fewer CPU cores than the Ryzen 9 5950X. Again, the real-world performance of the Intel Core i5-13600K could be slightly lower than the leaked numbers, especially for those who will run the CPU at the base clock speed.

With the upcoming 13th Gen raptor lake CPUs, Intel seems to be optimizing both performance and power efficiency to deliver better real-world performance without getting really hot. In fact, the 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs are also expected to offer slightly higher clock speed when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

