Intel Core i9-12900KS Launched As Most Powerful Desktop CPU

After a plethora of leaks and speculations, Intel has finally launched its most powerful desktop processor -- the Intel Core i9-12900KS. As the name suggests, this is a special edition CPU, based on the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K that we reviewed a few months ago.

The special Intel Core i9-12900KS also comes with a special package, and the CPU is sent inside a round gold-colored container, that mimics a silicon wafer. The key highlight of the Intel Core i9-12900KS is the fact that the CPU can achieve up to 5.5GHz max turbo frequency with support for Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and features Intel Adaptive Boost Technology (Intel ABT).

Intel Core i9-12900KS Specifications

As one would have guessed by now, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is an unlocked processor, and it uses the same hybrid CPU architecture with a combination of P or performance cores and E or efficiency cores. The CPU has a total of 16 cores, out of which two P cores can reach up to 5.5GHz clock speed.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS has a 30MB Intel Smart Cache (L3 Cache) and comes with a base processor power of 150W. Just like the regular edition, the special edition also supports PCIe Gen5 and Gen 4 technologies along with support for DDR5 (up to 4800 MT/s) and DDR4 ( up to 3200 MT/s). Again, the memory support depends on the motherboard.

Supported Motherboards

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is compatible with motherboards with the Intel Z690 chipset. Users have to upgrade the BIOS to get the most out of the newly launched special CPU from Intel -- the Core i9-12900KS and the processor can be overclocked to unlock a bit more performance from the Intel Core i9-12900KS.

Intel Core i9-12900KS Pricing And Availability

The Intel Core i9-12900KS special edition CPU will retail for $739 (approx Rs. 56,000), and the CPU might cost slightly over Rs. 60,000 in India. The Intel Core i9-12900KS will be available starting April 5 via Intel channels and OEM partners. If you are looking for the most powerful gaming CPU, then the Intel Core i9-12900KS is definitely one of those chips that can offer stellar single-thread and multi-thread performance.

