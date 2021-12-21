Intel Core i9-12900KS To Take On Upcoming AMD CPU With V-Cache News oi-Vivek

With the launch of Core i9-12900K, Intel dethroned the Ryzen 9 5950X as the most powerful consumer-grade CPU. However, AMD recently confirmed regarding the launch of the AMD CPU with the V-Cache technology is likely to offer better multi-core performance than the Intel Core i9-12900K.

The latest report suggests that Intel might have an answer to this AMD challenge, as the brand is speculated to launch the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which is likely to be the best consumer CPU, which can even outperform the upcoming products with V-Cache technology from AMD.

The Intel Core i9-12900KS is said to be a super binned version of the Intel Core i9-12900K, where the processor can achieve a peak clock speed of 5.2GHz on all P-cores (eight cores). Hence, the Intel Core i9-12900KS might give a strong competition to the upcoming AMD Zen 3 V-Cache processor in both single-core and multi-core performance.

With the extra V-Cache on the upcoming AMD Zen 3 series of CPUs, AMD has confirmed a 15 percent performance gain with the same architecture. Now, given the features of the Intel Core i9-12900KS, Intel is likely to run CPU cores at a slightly higher clock speed (300MHz more than the Intel Core i9-12000K) to get that same performance gain. As of now, there is no information if Intel will also overclock the E-cores.

Performance Might Come At A Cost

The Intel Core i9-12900K is already a fast processor for both gamers and content creators. Given the Intel Core i9-12900KS is a super binned version of the Intel Core i9-12900K, it might have a slightly higher TDP and one might have to use a liquid cooler to keep the CPU cool to maintain the peak performance for an extended period.

The Intel Core i9-12900K comes with an MSRP of around Rs. 65,000 in India, hence, we expect the Intel Core i9-12900KS to cost a bit more than the current flagship product. Hence, we expect the Intel Core i9-12900KS to cost at least Rs. 70,000 in India. When paired with something like the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, the Intel Core i9-12900KS should handle games at 4K resolution with ease.

