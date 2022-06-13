Intel Core i9-13900 First Benchmark Leak: Faster Than Alder Lake? News oi-Vivek

It looks like Intel might launch the 13th Gen Raptor Lake series of desktop processors by the end of 2022. Now, what could be the flagship offering from the 13th Gen Intel Core processor series -- the Intel Core i9-13900 has been leaked online, showcasing the possible performance uplift when compared to the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake processors.

Intel Core i9-13900 Specifications

The Intel Core i9-13900 will have a whopping 24 CPU cores and will use a combination of P cores and E cores. As per the leak, the Intel Core i9-13900 will have eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores, and the processor will be fabbed using the improved Intel 7+ manufacturing process.

It is also said that the new 13th Gen Intel Core processors like the Intel Core i9-13900 will have a 20 percent larger L3 cache and are also said to support DDR5 memory with up to 5600MT/s speed. The combination of hardware change and software tweaking is expected to a performance improvement of around 33 percent to 50 percent.

The P or performance cores on the Intel Core i9-13900 might come with a clock speed of 3.7GHz, while the E or efficient cores are expected to offer a clock speed of 2.76GHz at base speed. The CPU is expected to run at a much higher speed when overclocked.

It is now said that Intel might launch the 13th Gen Intel Core processors a month earlier than the RTX 4000 series launch. Hence, by the end of a year enthusiasts will have a new CPU and GPU series to build high-end PCs for use cases like gaming and professional workloads.

Intel Core i9-13900 Might Cost More

The leak also suggests that the Intel Core i9-13900 might cost slightly more than the Intel Core i9-12900. The upcoming flagship desktop GPU is expected to be priced around $500 or Rs. 40,000 in India.

Along with the regular model, Intel is most likely to the Intel Core i9-13900K with support for overclocking. These new CPUs should work with Intel Z690 motherboards and should support technologies like PCIe Gen 5, DDR5, the latest Wi-Fi standards, and more.

