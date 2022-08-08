India
ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Intel Core i9-13900K Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen's Fastest Processor

    By
    |

    Intel is expected to launch the Raptor Lake or the 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors by the end of 2022. Just like Alder Lake's Core i9-12900K, the Intel Core i9-13900K will be the flagbearer and is expected to offer improved single-thread and multi-thread performance when compared to the Intel Core i9-12900K.

     
    Intel Core i9-13900K Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen's Fastest Processor

    It is now said that the Intel Core i9-13900K will have a hidden "unlimited-power" setting, which fully unlocks the CPU and can consume up to 340-350W of power by default. Not just power, but the Intel Core i9-13900K is said to have a default frequency of 5.8GHz, making it one of the fastest mainstream CPUs in the world.

    Intel Core i9-13900K Specifications

    The Intel Core i9-13900K will have a total of 24 cores (eight P cores and sixteen E cores). The CPU will have a peak clock speed of 5.8GHz on two prime cores while the rest of the P cores will have a maximum clock speed of 5.5GHz with a total of 68MB L3 cache. The CPU is also said to support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and it will also support PCIe Gen5 technology.

    Intel Core i9-13900K Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen's Fastest Processor

    On Cinebench R23, the CPU posted 2290 and 35693 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. When compared to the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Intel Core i9-13900K is at least 48 percent more powerful. Given the Ryzen 7000 series is said to be 35 percent faster than Ryzen 5000, the Intel Core i9-13900K should outperform the upcoming Ryzen 9 7000 series of CPUs.

    Intel Core i9-13900K Looks Like A Great CPU

    As per these leaks, the Intel Core i9-13900K looks like a great CPU in terms of both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. As per these numbers, the Intel Core i9-13900K could come out as a great gaming-centric CPU and might even outperform the recently launched Ryzen 7 5800X3D with plenty of 3D V-cache.

     

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: intel news cpu
    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X