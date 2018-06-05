Intel launches a limited edition i7-8086K desktop CPU

Intel has launched a special anniversary edition 8th Gen Core i7 processor, offering up to a staggering 5 GHz clock speed. The flagship CPU will be available from the 8th of June 2018. This is one of the best CPU in the Intel i7 series chipset that the company has launched. As this is a K series CPU, it comes with an unlocked multiplier, which can be used to overclock the CPU in the bias by using the settings in the Bios.

According to reports, the Intel Core i7-8086K could be the costliest i7 chipset from the company, which is expected to cost at least $400 (Rs 25,000). The chipset comes with 6 cores or 12 hyper-threads, which is expected to run on 95W Thermal Design Power (TDP). The base frequency of the CPU is set at 4.0 GHz, which can be brought up to 4.6 GHz using Turbo boost on all six cores. Or up to 5 GHz on a single core. Other specifications of this chipset are similar to the one Intel Core i7-8700K, except for the clock speed.

As this is a limited edition CPU, Intel will be manufacturing these chipsets in limited numbers. However, there is no information on the number of chipsets, that Intel is planning to manufacture as well.

Specifications:

Number of cores : 6 Cores

Number of threads : 12 Cores

Base Frequency : 4.0 GHz

Thermal Design Power: 95W

Max Turbo Frequency : 5.0 GHz

Max Memory Size : 64 GB

Memory Type : DDR4-2666

Tjunction : 100C

Conclusion

It looks like, Intel has launched a much-needed chipset that can overperform all the other chipsets. If you are in the market looking for a high-end CPU from Intel, then the Intel i7-8086K should be on your considerate list. As of now, there is no information on the availability of this chipset in India. However, the chipset will be available in India in the coming weeks through online retailers and Intel authorized resellers.