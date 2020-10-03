Is The AMD Ryzen 7 4800U The Most Powerful 15W CPU? News oi-Vivek

With the Zen2 architecture, AMD has launched some of the most powerful CPUs and APUs in the market, especially for notebooks. Over the last few months, there have been many laptops that got launched based on the latest AMD platforms that offer better performance when compared to the competition.

One specific processor that has intrigued my interest is the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. It is an eight-core sixteen-thread CPU with the integrated Ryzen CPU, and everything just works with 15W of power, and it can be configured up to 25W.

Ryzen 7 4800U Specifications

Number of Cores: 8

Number of threads: 16

Base clock speed: 1.8GHz

Boost clock speed: 4.2GHz

CMOS: 7nm FinFET

Max Temperature: 105 Degree Centigrade

L3 Cache: 8MB

Graphics: 8-Cores @1750MHz

Ryzen 7 4800U Performance

There are already a lot of laptops available in the market based on the Ryzen 7 4800U. On Cinebench R20, the Ryzen 7 4800U scores 3213 points, and this is almost similar to the Intel Core i9-9880H, which is a 45W gaming processor.

On Geekbench 5, the Ryzen 7 4800U posts 1154 points on single-core CPU performance and 1568 points on multi-core CPU performance, surpassing the numbers posted by the Intel Core i9-988H.

According to a report from Notebookcheck, under a stress test, the Ryzen 7 4800U's performance takes a dip by 25 percent on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7-14ARE, so keep that in mind. Do note that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7-14ARE is not yet available in India.

These numbers indicate how the Ryzen 7 4800U is much powerful than a high-end Intel Core i9-9880H processor even with just half the DTP. So, a laptop fitted with the Ryzen 7 4800U will also offer better battery life when compared to a laptop with a processor from the competition.

