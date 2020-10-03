Just In
- 3 hrs ago Realme App Lock: How To Hide Apps In Realme Smartphones
-
- 3 hrs ago List Of Companies That Have Invested In Reliance Retail
- 4 hrs ago Moj App Download For Jio Phone: How To Download And Install Moj App On Jio Phone
- 8 hrs ago Week 42, 2020 Launch Roundup: Google Pixel 5, Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 And More
Don't Miss
- Finance 40% Upside Potential On This Stock
- News Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan undergoes heart surgery
- Sports Harbhajan Singh agrees to Irfan Pathan's cryptic tweet; Is it a swipe at MS Dhoni?
- Education JEE Advanced Result 2020: How To Check IIT JEE Advanced Result 2020
- Automobiles Bounce And Simple Energy To Make Long Range Electric Scooter For India: Here Are The Details
- Lifestyle Juhi Parmar Shares A DIY Rice Water Conditioner To Fight Hair Fall And Improve Hair Health
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere: FIRST IMPRESSION! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Is The AMD Ryzen 7 4800U The Most Powerful 15W CPU?
With the Zen2 architecture, AMD has launched some of the most powerful CPUs and APUs in the market, especially for notebooks. Over the last few months, there have been many laptops that got launched based on the latest AMD platforms that offer better performance when compared to the competition.
One specific processor that has intrigued my interest is the AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. It is an eight-core sixteen-thread CPU with the integrated Ryzen CPU, and everything just works with 15W of power, and it can be configured up to 25W.
Ryzen 7 4800U Specifications
- Number of Cores: 8
- Number of threads: 16
- Base clock speed: 1.8GHz
- Boost clock speed: 4.2GHz
- CMOS: 7nm FinFET
- Max Temperature: 105 Degree Centigrade
- L3 Cache: 8MB
- Graphics: 8-Cores @1750MHz
Ryzen 7 4800U Performance
There are already a lot of laptops available in the market based on the Ryzen 7 4800U. On Cinebench R20, the Ryzen 7 4800U scores 3213 points, and this is almost similar to the Intel Core i9-9880H, which is a 45W gaming processor.
On Geekbench 5, the Ryzen 7 4800U posts 1154 points on single-core CPU performance and 1568 points on multi-core CPU performance, surpassing the numbers posted by the Intel Core i9-988H.
According to a report from Notebookcheck, under a stress test, the Ryzen 7 4800U's performance takes a dip by 25 percent on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7-14ARE, so keep that in mind. Do note that the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7-14ARE is not yet available in India.
These numbers indicate how the Ryzen 7 4800U is much powerful than a high-end Intel Core i9-9880H processor even with just half the DTP. So, a laptop fitted with the Ryzen 7 4800U will also offer better battery life when compared to a laptop with a processor from the competition.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
46,899
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,845
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
22,999
-
61,990
-
9,999
-
69,880
-
7,999
-
9,899
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
24,030
-
36,999
-
7,600
-
35,450
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999