Kingston Throned As The Number One DRAM Module Supplier For 16th Consecutive Year

Kingston -- the memory and technology solution company has been announced as the world's topDRAM module supplier, based on the latest ranking from DRAMeXchange. Similarly, this is the 16th consecutive year that the company held its top stop with a whopping 72.12 percent market share.

The company claims that it has produced more than 14 trillion MBs of memory last year. The company also produced a wide range of products like DRAM, SSDs, and embedded solutions.

Kingston claims to have employed more than 3,500 people in the last 30 years and the company has developed products, which have increased the overall productivity and performance of PCs, Desktops, and IoT devices.

According to TrendForce, a market research company, the spot prices stayed high in 1H18 and surpassed contract prices by over 20 percent. Though there was a rise in inventory level and price decrease in 2H18 module generators were still able to make money.

According to the current trend, there is a lot of space for growth, especially with the increase in online media streaming. The recent development in IoT and shifting of data centers to cloud services will also boost the revenue generation in the future.

Market Share

Ranking in 2018 Brand Market Share Revenue Generated in USD (Millions) 1 Kingston Technology 72.17% 11954 2 SMART Modular Technology 5.07% 839 3 Ramalex 4.68% 775 4 ADATA Technology 3.89% 644 5 tigo 2.08% 345 6 POWEL 2.05% 340 7 Transcend Information 1.04% 172 8 APACER Technology 0.96% 159 9 Team Group 0.87% 144 10 Innodisk 0.67% 111 Others 6.53% 1082 100.00% 16565

