    Kingston Throned As The Number One DRAM Module Supplier For 16th Consecutive Year

    By
    |

    Kingston -- the memory and technology solution company has been announced as the world's topDRAM module supplier, based on the latest ranking from DRAMeXchange. Similarly, this is the 16th consecutive year that the company held its top stop with a whopping 72.12 percent market share.

    Kingston Throned As The Number One DRAM Module Supplier

     

    The company claims that it has produced more than 14 trillion MBs of memory last year. The company also produced a wide range of products like DRAM, SSDs, and embedded solutions.

    Kingston claims to have employed more than 3,500 people in the last 30 years and the company has developed products, which have increased the overall productivity and performance of PCs, Desktops, and IoT devices.

    Kingston Throned As The Number One DRAM Module Supplier

    According to TrendForce, a market research company, the spot prices stayed high in 1H18 and surpassed contract prices by over 20 percent. Though there was a rise in inventory level and price decrease in 2H18 module generators were still able to make money.

    According to the current trend, there is a lot of space for growth, especially with the increase in online media streaming. The recent development in IoT and shifting of data centers to cloud services will also boost the revenue generation in the future.

    Market Share

    Ranking in 2018BrandMarket ShareRevenue Generated in USD (Millions)
    1Kingston Technology72.17%11954
    2SMART Modular Technology5.07%839
    3Ramalex4.68%775
    4ADATA Technology3.89%644
    5tigo2.08%345
    6POWEL2.05%340
    7Transcend Information1.04%172
    8APACER Technology0.96%159
    9Team Group0.87%144
    10Innodisk0.67%111
    Others6.53%1082
    100.00%16565

    Read More About: kingston Computer news ram
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
