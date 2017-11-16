Lenovo introduces ThinkStation P520, P520c and ThinkPad 52s: Specs, features and more

Lenovo has just unveiled its new line of workstations under the ThinkStation P520 series. Dubbed the ThinkStation P520 and ThinkStation P520C, the new workstations have been designed for creative professionals and for educators and students.

The new Lenovo workstations support Intel's new Xeon-W series processors from the quad-core Xeon W-2123, up to the 18 Core behemoth W-2195, and are paired with NVIDIA's Quadro professional graphics.

Meanwhile, along with the two desktop workstation, Lenovo launched the ThinkPad 52s, their first quad-core Ultrabook mobile workstation. The 52s offers 8th Generation Intel Core i5/i7 processors as well as NVIDIA's Quadro graphics.

In any case, let's have a look at the new products in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

ThinkStation P520 As mentioned above, ThinkStation P520 supports the 18 core flagship Xeon W-Series processor W-2123 on the C422 chipset. It is further supported by 256GB of DDR4 memory using it's eight DRAM slots. For Graphics, the P520 supports up to 2x NVIDIA Quadro P6000 cards. Talking about the chassis it supports a total of eight drives, up to four internal bays, with either six 2.5(up to 12TB) or 3.5-inch (up to 36TB) and M.2(up to 2TB). Intel VROC is supported for NVMe SSDs, while RAID 0, 1,5, and 10 are options for SATA based storage. Connectivity wise, there are four USB 3.1 (5 Gbps) Type-A connectors an optional Thunderbolt 3 Type-C connector as well as Microphone and Headphone jacks for front port connectivity. At the back, it consists of four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two PS/2 ports for keyboard and mouse, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio, eSATA and Firewire connectivity. Wireless connectivity includes Intel Dual Band Wireless AC8265 device offering 2T/2R 2.4/5GHz and Bluetooth 4.2. The 520 has an optional 15-in-1 card reader as well as a 9mm slim ODD. ThinkStation P520c ThinkStation P520c supports the same Xeon W series CPUs, up to the 18 core W-2123, but it offers 128GB DDR4 2666 with four DRAM slots. P520c supports up to a single NVIDIA Quadro P5000 graphics card. P520c further supports a total of six drives; four 3.5-inch (up to 16TB) or four 2.5" (up to 8TB). It supports RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 on SATA as well as VROC support for NVMe drives. Connectivity for 520c includes two USB 3.1 (5 Gbps) Type-A ports, Microphone/Headphone jacks, as well as optional Thunderbolt 3 Support a the FLEX module in the front bay. The back panel has four USB 3.1 (5 Gbps) ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Audio connections, eSATA, and Firewire connectivity. Wireless functionality is also handled by the Intel Dual Band Wireless AC8265 device. Optional removable storage for the 520c consists of either a 9-in-1 or 15-in-1 media card readers a 9mm ODD or front accessible drive tray. Apart from these, the 520 is a rack-mountable tower measuring 6.5" x 18" x 17.3" while the 520c measures at 6.9" x 16.8" X 14.8" without a designation for being rack mountable. The cases are black with hexagon grills in front along with a red line at the top for some color. The P520 and P520c have ISV certifications for Adobe, Autodesk, AVID, Altair, AVEVA, Bentley, Dassault, Nemetschek, PTX, Siemens, Barxo, Eizo, and Mckesson software. The P52s is ISV certified for Autodesk, AVID, Bentley, Dassault, PTC, and Siemens software. Lenovo ThinkPad P52s Coming to the P52s laptop, it uses the latest 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U or i7-8650U processors. Graphics will be handled by NVIDIA Quadro P500 video card. The laptop comes in three 15.6-inch options that include a 1080p IPS, a 1080p IPS touchscreen, or a 4K UHD one. The laptop supports up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz DRAM in two SODIMM slots. Mass storage options include a single 5400 RPM HDD up to 2TB or up to a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Battery options include a fixed 4-Cell 32WHr front battery with an upgradeable rear batter location. The options for the removable battery are 3-Cell (24WHr), 6-Cell (48WHR), or 6-Cell (72WHr). The included power supply is 65W. Connectivity on the P52s consists of two USB 3.0 ports USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 support, HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, mic/headphone combo jack, and an (optional) smart card reader, Dual Band Intel 8265 2T/2R with Bluetooth 4.1, Sierra EM7565, a 4G LTE-A embedded device, and the Fibocom L831-EAU. The laptop also features an integrated 720p camera and optional IR camera on the device. The pricing or availability have not been disclosed by the company but the company should announce the details in the coming weeks.