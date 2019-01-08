Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops unveiled at CES 2019

CES 2019 has just started and we have already witnessed some amazing innovation on the very first day. Lenovo has also introduced a number of gaming hardware including the latest Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 gaming laptops. It has also bought the upgraded versions of Legion T730 and Legion T530 towers alongside the Legion C730 and Legion C530 cubes. The Legion Y740 laptop will be up for grabs from February and the Y540 will reach the stores in May 2019.

Lenovo Legion Y740 and Legion Y540 specification

The company has kept the design of the Legion Y740 and Y540 similar to the design of last year's Legion Y730 and Y530. But the laptops pack a new GPU for better display options.

The Legion Y740 comes in two display sizes one with 15-inch and another with 17-inch. The Legion Y740 comes with GeForce RTX 2060, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPUs options. On the other hand, the Legion Y540 comes with only GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The displays of the laptops feature a 144Hz 300-nit 1920x1080 pixels screen with G-Sync is the standard option, but users can also opt for a 500-nit HDR panel.

Both the variants of Legion Y740 come with up to eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processors, with up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, and Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard. The Legion Y540 sports unnamed Intel Core CPUs and a white backlit keyboard. Both the laptops come with Windows 10 Home as a default operating system.

On the connectivity front, both the laptops offer one USB Type-C, one HDMI, LAN, three USB Type-A 3.1, and Mini DisplayPort. The Lenovo, 17-inch Legion Y740 will come with a starting price of $1,979.99 (approx Rs. 1,38,700). The 15-inch model will cost at $1,749.99 (approx Rs. 1,22,500). The Legion Y540 will be up for grabs at $929.99 (approx Rs. 65,100).